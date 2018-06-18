Global Entertainment Robots Market Report 2018: Development of Humanoid Robots and artificial Intelligence (AI) Integration

The Global Entertainment Robots Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include development of humanoid robots and artificial intelligence (AI) integration.



Scope of the Report



Based on Type, the market is categorized into real-time robots and non-real time robots.

Depending on Component the market is segregated into Hardware and Software.

On the basis of Application the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial.

Further, Residential segment is categorized into Kids, Older People and Guests.

Commercial segment is segregated into Museums, Live Performances, Malls, Parks and Entertainment Venues.

Depending on Product, the market is segregated into Robotic Toys, Educational Robots and Robotic Companion Pets.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Entertainment Robots Market, By Type



5 Entertainment Robots Market, By Component



6 Entertainment Robots Market, By Application



7 Entertainment Robots Market, By Product



8 Entertainment Robots Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Hasbro, inc.

Mattel, inc.

Sphero

Wowwee group limited.

Aldebaran robotics

Blu frog robotics

Modular robotics

Robo builder

Robotics inc

Toshiba machine co. Ltd

Sony corporation

