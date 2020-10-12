Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay Technologies Market Outlook to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Technologies - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Technologies Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the popularity of lab automation, increased prevalence of various chronic diseases, and technological advancements. However, the high cost associated with the testing procedure is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) technologies are used to conduct tests to detect the presence of antibodies in a biological liquid sample. It is used as a quality control check and as a diagnostic tool in plant pathology and medicine.

By application, the cancer segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increased prevalence of the disease among people of all ages regardless of the region they belong to. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the region is an early adopter of advanced technologies and the countries like the US has highly advanced healthcare systems.

Some of the key players in Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Technologies Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, BD Biosciences, R & D Systems Inc, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc, Life Technologies Corporation, ZEUS Scientific Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, BioLegand Inc, ALPCO, Enzo Life Sciences, and Shenzen YHLO Biotech Co Ltd.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Technologies Market, By Test Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Competitive ELISA

5.3 Sandwich ELISA

5.4 Multiple and Portable ELISA

5.5 Indirect ELISA



6 Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Technologies Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cancer

6.3 Inflammation

6.4 Immunology

6.5 Infectious Diseases

6.6 Protein Quantitation

6.7 Other Applications



7 Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Technologies Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

9.2 BD Biosciences

9.3 R & D Systems Inc

9.4 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc

9.5 Life Technologies Corporation

9.6 ZEUS Scientific Inc

9.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

9.8 BioLegand Inc

9.9 ALPCO

9.10 Enzo Life Sciences

9.11 Shenzen YHLO Biotech Co Ltd



