Global ESD Packaging Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) - Featuring Achilles, AkzoNobel & DaklaPack Among Others
Jul 21, 2020, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ESD Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global ESD Packaging market accounted for $3.46 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $6.74 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are high adoption of technology in automobiles and development of IoT and smart cities. However, cost is high are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging comprises range of distinctive feature packaging products for protecting electronic items particularly static items by make sure the integrity of the products enclosed within the pack. The electrostatic discharge materials should be packaged suspiciously as they can contain flammable liquids or gases. They can be packaged with foam and cushioning products such as anti static foam, conductive foam and antistatic bubble wrap.
By product, bags segment is expected to grow at significant market share during the forecast period owing to augment in population and growing use of bags. Customized production of ESD bags attached with convenience of transport has been enhancing product demand over the past few years. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to concentration of production of electronic devices. The region has contributed extensively to the growing demand for smart devices employing ESD packaging and is amply complemented by the quickly increasing consumer electronics industry in the region.
Some of the key players in ESD Packaging Market include Achilles , AkzoNobel N.V, BASF SE, DaklaPack Group, Desco Industries Inc, Dou Yee Technologies Pte. Ltd, DowDuPont Inc., DS Smith, GWP Group, Miller Supply Inc, Polyplus Packaging Ltd, PPG Industries Inc, Pregis, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa, TIP Corporation Sdn Bhd and Uline.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global ESD Packaging Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Antistatic Latex Bag Packaging
5.3 Composite Materials Packaging
6 Global ESD Packaging Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bags
6.3 Trays
6.4 Boxes & Containers
6.5 ESD Foams
6.6 Clamshell
6.7 Shrink Films
6.8 Tapes and Labels
6.9 Foams
6.10 Totes/IBC
6.11 Racks
7 Global ESD Packaging Market, By Material & Additive Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Metal
7.2.1 Aluminum
7.2.2 Copper
7.2.3 Steel
7.2.4 Tin
7.3 Additive
7.3.1 Carbon Black
7.3.2 Carbon Nanotube
7.3.3 Ethoxylated Amines
7.3.4 Ethoxylated Sorbitan Ester
7.3.5 Ethylene Bis Stearamide
7.3.6 Glycerol Esters
7.3.7 Lauric Diethanolamide
7.4 Conductive & Dissipative Polymers
7.4.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
7.4.2 Polyamide (PA)
7.4.3 Polycarbonate (PC)
7.4.4 Polyethylene (PE)
7.4.5 Polypropylene (PP)
7.4.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
7.4.7 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)
8 Global ESD Packaging Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Drugs
8.3 Explosive Powders
8.4 Equipment
8.4.1 Diagnosis Equipment
8.4.2 Therapeutic Equipment
8.5 Electrical & Electronic Component
8.5.1 Printed Circuits Boards (PCB)
8.5.2 Screens
8.5.3 Semi-Conductors
9 Global ESD Packaging Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automobile
9.3 Automotive Industry
9.4 Communication Network Infrastructure
9.5 Computer Peripherals
9.6 Consumer Electronics Industry
9.7 Electrical & Electronics
9.8 Healthcare Industry
9.9 Manufacturing
9.10 Military and Defense Industry
10 Global ESD Packaging Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Achilles
12.2 AkzoNobel N.V
12.3 BASF SE
12.4 DaklaPack Group
12.5 Desco Industries Inc.
12.6 Dou Yee Technologies Pte. Ltd.
12.7 DowDuPont Inc.
12.8 DS Smith
12.9 GWP Group
12.10 Miller Supply Inc.
12.11 Polyplus Packaging Ltd.
12.12 PPG Industries Inc.
12.13 Pregis
12.14 Sealed Air
12.15 Smurfit Kappa
12.16 TIP Corporation Sdn Bhd.
12.17 Uline
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhr4ak
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets