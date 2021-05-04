Global Excipients in Pharmaceuticals Market (2020 to 2026) - Featuring Ashland Global Holdings, BASF and Meggle Pharma Among Others

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Excipients in Pharmaceuticals: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the pharmaceutical excipient market covers an overview of excipients, the classification of excipients, and their significance in the pharmaceutical industry. A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics, market structure analysis incorporating Porter's Five Force Framework analysis, and supply chain and distribution is discussed in detail. Excluded from the scope of this report is the use of excipients in cosmetics, food and beverage, and chemical industries. Emerging pharmaceutical excipients such as co-processed and multifunctional excipients and their impact on the future of the pharmaceutical excipients market are also analyzed.

Based on the type of material, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into organic excipients, inorganic excipients and USP water. Based on route of administration, the pharmaceutical excipient market is segmented by oral, injectable/parenteral, topical, and advanced delivery systems. By dosage forms, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented as solid dosage forms, liquid dosage forms, semisolid dosage forms, and others (e.g., aerosol and powder). By end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract formulators, and others (e.g., academics and pharmacies). This report includes market size estimates for 2020 as the base year, 2021, and forecast estimates for 2026.

Geographically, this report analyzes the market by the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. Key countries with a high concentration of pharma manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations, including the U.S., Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France and Spain), China, India, and Brazil are discussed. A detailed competitive analysis of key leading pharmaceutical excipient suppliers is provided, detailing business operations and segment focus.

Report Includes:

92 data tables 44 additional tables

An overview of the global market for pharmaceutical excipients within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of market size and revenue forecasts for pharmaceutical excipients, and corresponding market share analysis by material type, dosage forms, route of administration, end-users and geographical regions for key market segments and sub-segments

Highlights of the current and future market potential for pharmaceutical excipients along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, industry trends, opportunities and penetration of emerging pharmaceutical excipients within the pharmaceutical industry

Key merger and acquisition deals, collaborations and partnerships, licensing and manufacturing agreements, and other investment strategies within this market

Information pertaining to the supplier landscape for pharmaceutical excipients; notable industry developments and evaluation of the company share analysis

Patent review and analysis of patents granted for pharmaceutical excipients market

Company profiles of major players including Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., BASF AG, Cargill Inc., DuPont, Meggle Pharma, Merck & Co., and Roquette

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Highlights in the Global Market for Pharmaceutical Excipients

Chapter 3 Market Definition, Sources and Interactions

Excipient in Pharmaceuticals- Definition

Sources of Excipients

Natural Excipients

Synthetic Excipients

Excipient Selection

Excipient Interaction

Drug-Excipient Interaction

Excipient-Excipient Interaction

Package-Excipient Interaction

Standardization and Regulation of Excipient Manufacturing

Chapter 4 Pharmaceutical Excipients - Market Overview

Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Size and Forecast

Market Dynamics in the Excipient Industry

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends and Opportunities

Value Chain

Raw Material Manufacturers

Distributors

End Users

Chapter 5 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Material

Introduction and Global Markets

Organic Excipients-Types & Market Analysis

Carbohydrates

Petrochemical-based Excipients

Oleochemicals

Protein

Other Organic Excipients

Inorganic Excipients

Calcium Salts

Halites

Metal Oxides

Silicates

Other Inorganic Excipients

USP Water

Chapter 6 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Dosage Forms

Dosage Forms

Solid Forms

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Liquid Dosage Forms

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Semisolid Dosage Forms

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Other Dosage Forms

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Route of Administration

Introduction and Global Market

Injectables

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Oral

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Topical

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Advanced Drug Delivery Methods and Other Routes of Administration

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Excipients for Pharmaceuticals Market by End Users

Introduction and Global Market

Pharmaceutical Companies

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Contract Formulators

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Research Institutes

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Other End Users

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction and Regional Market

North America

Overview

Market Size by Country

Europe

Overview

Market Size by Country

Asia-Pacific

Overview

Market Size by Country

Rest of the World (RoW)

Overview

Market Size by Country

Chapter 10 Supplier Landscape and Key Industry Developments

Supplier Landscape

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitute Products

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Intensity of Rivalry/Competition

Chapter 11 Patent Review for Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Avantor

Basf Ag

Cargill Inc.

Croda International

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc./Ctd Holdings Inc.

Dupont De Nemours Inc. (Dupont)

Gattefosse

Lubrizol Corp. (The)

Meggle Pharma Gmbh

Merck & Co. Inc.

Omya Ag

Roquette Freres

Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms

