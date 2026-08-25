Global Experts to Examine How Aging Is Reshaping Research and Care in Parkinson's Disease, Other Movement Disorders

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading experts from around the globe are convening to examine what new scientific discoveries could mean for the millions of people living with movement disorders.

The International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders® in Seoul, Korea, October 4-8, will bring together more than 4,000 global leaders in the field to explore the complex relationship between aging and neurodegeneration, including the effects of frailty and comorbidities, cellular senescence, genetics, biomarkers, emerging therapies, and advances in brain stimulation and other technologies.

"Age is one of the most important factors shaping the way movement disorders develop and affect patients, yet we are only beginning to understand the biological and clinical complexity that comes with aging," said David Burn, FMedSci, MD, FRCP, President of the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society. "The discoveries and discussions at the 2026 International Congress have the potential to change how we think about movement disorders across the lifespan."

2026 International Congress highlights include:

A keynote exploring the biology of aging and new therapeutic possibilities. Tohru Minamino, MD, PhD, of Japan, will deliver the MDS Keynote Lecture on immuno-gerotherapeutics targeting senescent cells for age-associated diseases, examining emerging strategies aimed at cellular processes associated with aging and neurodegeneration.

More than 60 timely scientific sessions, covering emerging discoveries from genetics and neurobiology to new treatments, technologies, and controversial questions.

The newest research from around the world, including more than 2,000 novel abstracts, late-breaking studies, and clinical breakthroughs selected for their potential importance to the field and the public.

More than 100 MDS groups will also meet to advance key society projects and research.

Members of the media can apply for complimentary press registration to the in-person event.

About the 2026 MDS International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders®:

The MDS International Congress is the premier annual event to advance the clinical and scientific discipline of Movement Disorders, including Parkinson's disease. Convening thousands of leading clinicians, scientists and other health professionals from around the globe, the International Congress will introduce more than 2,000 scientific abstracts and provide a forum for education and collaboration on latest research and treatment findings.

About the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society:

The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society® (MDS), an international society of more than 12,000 clinicians, scientists, and other healthcare professionals, is dedicated to improving patient care through education and research. For more information about MDS, visit www.movementdisorders.org.

SOURCE International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society