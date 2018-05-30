NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Farm Variable Rate Technologies (VRT)



Farm VRT enable various applications of inputs such as fertilizers, chemicals, pesticides, and irrigation across different fields at various rates as per the requirement.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Farm Variable Rate Technologies (VRT) Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.42% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Farm Variable Rate Technologies (VRT) Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of farm variable rate technology equipment.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Farm Variable Rate Technologies (VRT) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Ag Leader

• AGCO

• AgJunction

• Deere and Company

• Raven Industries

• Trimble



Market driver

• Efficient and effective use of crop inputs for more productivity

Market challenge

• Lack of awareness and slow adoption of VRT system

Market trend

• Demand for farm management systems

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



