Global Feed Enzymes Report Market Outlook 2019-2020 & 2027 - Innovation in Phytase Production Processes May Provide Ample Opportunities
Jan 26, 2021, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Enzymes - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Feed Enzymes market accounted for $1.18 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $2.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for animal-based products, such as meat products, dairy products, and eggs and rise in the global demand for naturally produced feed and feed additives are propelling market growth. However, factor such as higher inclusion rates of enzymes which may have negative effects is hampering market growth. Moreover, innovation in phytase production processes may provide ample opportunities for market growth.
Feed enzymes are used to enhance the quality of animal nutrition as well as improve the nutritional properties of animal fodder. Enzymes are natural proteins secreted by animals as a part of the feed digestion process. Feed enzymes improve the feed performance when added, as they offer additional nutrients such as minerals and vitamins to the animal feed.
Based on the source, the microorganism segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the higher use of these sources to extract feed enzymes. Microorganisms remain highly prominent and suitable hosts to produce stable and industrially important feed enzymes.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large livestock population & their growth rate, the increase in the number of feed mills (which further reflects the growth in feed production, particularly in countries, such as, India and Japan).
Some of the key players profiled in the Feed Enzymes Market include Ab Enzymes Gmbh, Adisseo, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Associated British Foods plc, Azelis Holding S.A., BASF SE, Behn Meyer Holding AG, Biocatalysts, Biovet Jsc, Chr. Hansen Holding, Danisco, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V and Novozymes.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Feed Enzymes Market, By Form
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Liquid
5.3 Dry
6 Global Feed Enzymes Market, By Function
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Feed Efficiency
6.3 Performance Enhancement
7 Global Feed Enzymes Market, By Source
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Animal
7.3 Microorganism
7.4 Plant
8 Global Feed Enzymes Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Non-Starch Polysaccharides (Pectinase)
8.3 Phytase
8.4 Protease
8.5 Carbohydrase
8.5.1 Amylase
8.5.2 Beta-Glucanase
8.5.3 Cellulase
8.5.4 Mannanase
8.5.5 Xylanase
8.6 Other Types
8.6.1 a-Galactosidase
8.6.2 Lipase
8.6.3 Mannanase
9 Global Feed Enzymes Market, By Livestock
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Macroindicators
9.3 Aquatic Animals
9.4 Swine
9.4.1 Grower
9.4.2 Sow
9.4.3 Starter
9.5 Ruminants
9.5.1 Beef Cattle
9.5.2 Calves
9.5.3 Dairy Cattle
9.6 Poultry
9.6.1 Broilers
9.6.2 Layers
9.6.3 Turkeys
9.7 Other Livestocks
9.7.1 Birds
9.7.2 Equine
9.7.3 Horses
9.7.4 Pets
9.7.5 Pigs
9.7.6 Reptiles
10 Global Feed Enzymes Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Ab Enzymes Gmbh
12.2 Adisseo
12.3 Advanced Enzymes Technologies
12.4 Associated British Foods plc
12.5 Azelis Holding S.A.
12.6 BASF SE
12.7 Behn Meyer Holding AG
12.8 Biocatalysts
12.9 Biovet Jsc
12.10 Chr. Hansen Holding
12.11 Danisco
12.12 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
12.13 Koninklijke DSM N.V
12.14 Novozymes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1pcf2q
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets