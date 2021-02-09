Global Feed Plant-based Protein Market Report 2021-2025: Focus on Cannabis and Aquatic Plants as New and Emerging Plant-Based Protein Sources

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Plant-based Protein Market by Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Sunflower), Livestock (Pets, Swine, Ruminants, Poultry, and Aquatic Animals), Type (Concentrates & Isolates), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feed plant-based protein market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.3% in terms of value.

The feed plant-based protein market is primarily driven by factors such as an increase in demand for plant-based pet food due to a rise in awareness among pet owners, pet owners' inclination toward organic pet food ingredients, and innovative animal husbandry techniques to improve meat quality augments the demand for nutritional plant-based protein.

By source, the pea segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the source, the pea segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This segment is rapidly growing and gaining popularity among feed plant-based protein manufacturers as it is an allergen-friendly with various functional characteristics. Furthermore, pea proteins are used in alternatives to conventional feed protein ingredients.

By livestock, the pet segment is estimated to account for the largest share.

The pet segment of the feed plant-based protein is dominating the market. The plant-based pet food trend is growing because the pet owners have been more inclined to consume a meatless diet themselves. Moreover, protein preferences in dog and cat food diets have been shown to closely mimic those of their vegan or vegetarian owners, with more of these owners opting to feed their pets a diet consisting of plant-based protein. Owing to these factors the segment is accounted for the largest share.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to an increase in the demand and consumption of livestock-based products, a rise in feed production, and the implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve the meat quality and output of other livestock-based products.



The increasing awareness about livestock nutrition and healthy diet, modernization of the livestock industry, and the rise in consumption of meat & other livestock-based products has led to an increase in the size of the feed plant-based protein market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Demand for Plant-Based Pet Food due to Rise in Awareness Among the Pet Owners

Pet Owners' Inclination Toward Organic Pet Food Ingredients

Innovative Animal Husbandry Techniques to Improve Meat Quality Augments the Demand for Nutritional Plant-Based Protein

Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Framework Restrains International Trade

Possibilities of Nutritional and Vitamins Deficiency Among Pets

Opportunities

Technological Advancements to Develop Plant-Based Protein for Feed

Focus on Cannabis and Aquatic Plants as New and Emerging Plant-Based Protein Sources

Challenges

Concern Over Quality of Feed due to Gm Adulteration

High Initial Investment Costs Involved for Small & Medium Enterprises

COVID-19 Drivers



Key Market for Import/Export

Soybean

Wheat

Sunflower Seeds

Pea

Rice

Potato

Company Profiles



Key Players

Dupont

Roquette Freres

Kerry Group

Ingredion

Agrana

Avebe

Kroner Starke

Emsland Group

Batory Foods

Agt Food & Ingredients

Other Players

Aminola

Beneo

The Scoular Company

Vestkorn

Et Chem

Bio Technologies

Foodchem International

Crown Soya Protein Group

Bioscience Food Solutions

Sotexpro

