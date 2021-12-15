Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Report 2021 Featuring Leading Players - Amphenol Corp., Corning, Emcore, Luna Innovations, Omron, Sumitomo Electric and Yokogawa

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fiber optic sensors market should reach $4.9 billion by 2025 from $2.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

The shortcomings and limitations of traditional sensing technologies paved the way for the emerging field of fiber optic sensing. Optical fibers are light-weight, passive and unobtrusive sensing wires with a thickness comparable to a human hair.

Optical fiber sensing allows movement away from traditional discrete measurement points to continuous measurements visualizing strain and temperature gradients, pressure, multi-directional force, curvature, and shape information.

The technology is being used today in various industries ranging from industrial processing, structural health monitoring and energy to aerospace, medical, and safety and security. Fiber optic sensors remain a technology with much promise but only niche applications. Fiber optics have the greatest market success where the unique attributes of optics cannot be replicated. Medical and defense are the two markets where optics have a distinct advantage over competing for electronic options.

However, costs remain stubbornly high, and low-cost competing sensor technologies create a tough technological environment for growth.

Fiber optics are inert and biocompatible, limiting the risk of contamination and infection within the body. Medical applications of fiber optic sensors offer the greatest potential for growth in the next five years, but that growth depends on the devices obtaining the requisite approval for use in humans. Research results are promising, but market entry dates have slipped.

Company profiles of the leading players operating in the global fiber optic sensors market, including Amphenol Corp., Corning, Emcore, Luna Innovations, Omron, Sumitomo Electric and Yokogawa

The global fiber optic sensor market has been segmented based on type, component, application and geography.

Based on technology, the fiber optic sensor market has been segmented into Fabry-Perot (FP)-based, coated fibers, fiber optic gyroscopes (FOG), fiber Bragg gratings (FBG), Brillouin-based, Rayleigh-based and Raman-based.

Based on component, the fiber optic sensor market has been segmented into transmitters and receivers, optical amplifiers, dispersion compensators, fiber optic cables, and others.

Based on application, the fiber optic sensor market has been categorized into defense, energy, medical, industrial, security, transportation, structural and others.

Moreover, the report also includes industry and competitive analysis, patent analysis and company profiles.

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Types of Fiber Optic Sensors

Intrinsic Sensors

Extrinsic Sensors

Roadmap of Fiber Optic Sensors

Future Outlook and Expectations

Value Chain Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Fiber Optic Sensors

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Market Opportunities

Market Restraints

