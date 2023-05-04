Global Filters and Components Market Report 2023: Availability of Flexible Mounting and Medium Frequency Coverage Bolsters Demand

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Filters and Components Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, by Product Type, by Frequency, by Connectivity Technology, by End Use, by Application, by Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Filters and Components Market was valued at USD 14,399.85 million in 2022 and is slated to reach USD 5,4139.47 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.09% from 2023-2030.



Market Drivers



The market for filters and components is anticipated to expand during the projected period as a result of the rising demand for surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters. Because the telecom industry utilises these filters and components often, surface acoustic wave filters held the majority of the market share. The demand for surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters is further increased by the availability of flexible mounting and medium frequency coverage, thus increasing market growth.

Mission-critical RF bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filters offer the best performance for diplexers, duplexers, RF delay filters, bandpass filters, and many more products for the military systems industry. For the most demanding military applications, RF product solutions are created and developed to be lightweight and ruggedized. Since military systems are increasingly using RF bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filters, market growth will probably be fueled by this trend.



Market Restraints



Small-sized filters have several design and manufacturing problems, which would probably restrain market expansion throughout the projection period. Smaller filters must be designed for the smaller components. As a result, creating small-size filters is a highly difficult operation that presents a significant challenge to companies in the targeted filters and components industry. The market expansion for filters and components would probably be hampered by the high starting cost of ceramic filters. The high manufacturing costs of basic materials like ceramic, which require a lot of energy and operate at extremely high temperatures, are to blame for the product's high price. The demand for the product's filters and components will probably be hampered by this aspect.



Recent Development



A new line of high-performance RF filters with high power handling, surface mount packaging, and other applications was introduced by Cobham Limited Company in 2020. For the sake of the activities, it maintains frequency ranges up to 50 gigahertz. To better serve the global market, the company expanded its selection of filtration solutions.



Dielectric filters with metal cavity filters were offered by SPK ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. in 2020 and were widely utilised in 4G and 3G applications. Dielectric filters will be a superior replacement, though, as more cutting-edge 5G technology is being introduced. Small, compact filters with low insertion loss are offered by 5G filters. The company's expansion was aided by this latest upgrade to cutting-edge technologies.



Regional Analysis



Global Filters and Components Market is segmented into five regions Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Given that it uses cutting-edge and inventive technology and is an area with high disposable income, North America is predicted to dominate the market for filters and components.

In addition, the U.S. dominates the market for RF surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters because of the country's growing use of smartphones and other electronic devices.

In the projection period of 2023-2030, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the quickest rate of development due to the region's growing need for wireless connectivity networks that can provide fast speeds for homes and businesses. Additionally, the market expansion in this region would be accelerated by expanding industrial automation and the demand for quicker internet connections to embrace cutting-edge and creative technology.



Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters

RF Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Filters

Ceramic Filters

Others

By Frequency

Low

Medium

High

Very High

By Connectivity Technology

Cellular Technology

ISM

Wi-Fi

GNSS

Bluetooth

Others

By End Use

Mobile Communications

Wireless Connectivity

Satellite Navigation and Communications

Broadcasting For Civil

Industrial and Military Application

By Application

Motor Vehicles

Consumer Goods

Industrial and Manufacturing

Utilities

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa .

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Filters and Components Market Outlook



5 Global Filters and Components Market, By Product Type



6 Global Filters and Components Market, By Frequency



7 Global Filters and Components Market, By Connectivity Technology



8 Global Filters and Components Market, By End-User



9 Global Filters and Components Market, By Application



10 Global Filters and Components Market, By Region



11 North America Filters and Components Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



12 Europe Filters and Components Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



13 Asia Pacific Filters and Components Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



14 Latin America Filters and Components Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



15 Middle East Filters and Components Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



16 Competitive Analysis



17 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Molex (U.S.)

TE Connectivity ( Switzerland )

) Microsemi Corporation (U.S.)

Qorvo Inc. (U.S.)

Anatech Electronics Inc. (U.S.)

Crystek Corporation (U.S.)

CTS Corporation (U.S.)

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) RFM Integrated Device Inc. (U.S.)

