Flexible displays are the next-generation thin electronic display screens that are available in various form factors such as curved, foldable, bendable, and rollable. Flexible display products can be bent or rolled without hampering the display quality or damaging the screen.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global flexible display market to grow at a CAGR of 46.87% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global flexible display market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by flexible display shipments across all form factors, such as curved, foldable, bendable, and rollable flexible displays used in smartphones, wearables, TVs, and others.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global Flexible Display Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• AU Optronics



• BOE Technology Group



• LG Display



• SAMSUNG ELECTRONIC







Market driver



• High investments in flexible displays



• For a full, detailed list, view our report







Market challenge



• Cyclic nature of display industry



• For a full, detailed list, view our report







Market trend



• Growing popularity of flexibility in holographic displays



• For a full, detailed list, view our report







Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?







