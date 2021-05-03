Global Flexible Packaging Market in India to grow by USD 12.72 billion through 2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, and Customer Behaviour.

The report on the flexible packaging market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing investments in the food processing sector in India, the shift toward flexible packaging due to high logistics costs in India, and the growing retail industry in India.

The flexible packaging market in India analysis includes the end-user, material, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing retail industry in India as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible packaging market in India growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The flexible packaging market in India covers the following areas:

Flexible Packaging Market in India Sizing

Flexible Packaging Market in India Forecast

Flexible Packaging Market in India Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Group Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Garware Polyester Ltd.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Polyplex Corp. Ltd.

Tetra Laval International SA

UFlex Ltd.

Global Air Cushion Packaging Market- The air cushion packaging market is segmented by end-user (consumer goods, food and beverages, electronics, personal care, and household, and pharmaceutical) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Film Market- The transparent barrier packaging film market is segmented by end-user (food, healthcare, consumer goods, and others), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal care industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

