Global Flexible Packaging Market in India to grow by USD 12.72 billion through 2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

May 03, 2021, 06:00 ET
The flexible packaging market in India is poised to grow by USD 12.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.
The report on the flexible packaging market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing investments in the food processing sector in India, the shift toward flexible packaging due to high logistics costs in India, and the growing retail industry in India.
The flexible packaging market in India analysis includes the end-user, material, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing retail industry in India as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible packaging market in India growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The flexible packaging market in India covers the following areas:
Flexible Packaging Market in India Sizing
Flexible Packaging Market in India Forecast
Flexible Packaging Market in India Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor Plc
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Cosmo Films Ltd.
- Garware Polyester Ltd.
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
- Polyplex Corp. Ltd.
- Tetra Laval International SA
- UFlex Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Personal care industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Cosmo Films Ltd.
- Garware Polyester Ltd.
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
- Polyplex Corp. Ltd.
- Tetra Laval International SA
- UFlex Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
