Global Flowmeter Calibration Market Outlook 2019-2026: High Advancement of Online Monitoring and Devices with Self-Contained Field Calibration

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flowmeter Calibration - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Flowmeter Calibration Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period

Increasing demand for flowmeters, high advancement of online monitoring and devices with self-contained field calibration are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the non-reliability of calibration is restraining the market growth.

A flow meter measures the rate that fluid or gas moves through it. A flow meter calibration includes making utilization of the traceable principles for testing an individual meter and comparing it with the laboratory standards. Flowmeter calibration is always done after manufacturing and before an instrument is sent into the field.

Based on the end-user, oil and gas segment acquired considerable growth during the forecast period due to the encompassing of the different procedures of processing, production, distribution, and treatment, the oil and gas industry works with different types of contaminated hydrocarbon fluids, produced water, and gases.

By Geography, Middle East & Africa is likely to have a huge demand due to the settling of the oil and gas industry and rising demand for power in this region.

