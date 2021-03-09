Global Fog Computing Market Report 2020-2027: Security, Privacy, and Authentication Issues - A Major Setback for Fog Computing
Global Fog Computing Market to Reach $868.7 Million by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fog Computing estimated at US$52.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$868.7 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 49.5% over the period 2020-2027.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 45.3% CAGR and reach US$284.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 51.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 47.3% CAGR
The Fog Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$140.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 47.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 44% and 42.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.1% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Fog Computing: A Market Insight
- Rising Applications of IoT Play a Central Role in Expansion of Fog Computing
- Healthcare Reimbursement Systems in the US Leaves a Major Impact on Fog Computing
- Cloud Computing: An Overview
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Fog Computing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Mobile Edge Computing Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Low Latency Requirement and Bandwidth Limitations of Apps Drive Demand for Fog Computing
- Greater Awareness of Data Security and Real-Time Operations Propel Market Growth
- Smart Manufacturing Application Dominates the Market
- Growth in M2M Communication Offer Opportunities for Organizations to Adopt Fog Computing
- Security, Privacy, and Authentication Issues: A Major Setback for Fog Computing
- Inadequate Skilled Workforce and Lack of Standardization Limits the Market Growth
- Fog Computing: Key Challenges
- Fog Computing: A Definition
- Fog Computing: Pros and Cons
- Applications of Fog Computing
- Key Difference: Fog Computing and Cloud Computing
- Fog Computing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Total Companies Profiled: 42
