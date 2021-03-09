Global Fog Computing Market Report 2020-2027: Security, Privacy, and Authentication Issues - A Major Setback for Fog Computing

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fog Computing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fog Computing Market to Reach $868.7 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fog Computing estimated at US$52.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$868.7 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 49.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 45.3% CAGR and reach US$284.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 51.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 47.3% CAGR



The Fog Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$140.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 47.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 44% and 42.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.1% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Fog Computing: A Market Insight

Rising Applications of IoT Play a Central Role in Expansion of Fog Computing

Healthcare Reimbursement Systems in the US Leaves a Major Impact on Fog Computing

Cloud Computing: An Overview

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fog Computing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Mobile Edge Computing Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

ARM Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell EMC

Fujitsu Ltd.

GE Digital

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nebbiolo Technologies, Inc.

PrismTech Corporation

Schneider Electric Software LLC

Toshiba Corporation

Low Latency Requirement and Bandwidth Limitations of Apps Drive Demand for Fog Computing

Greater Awareness of Data Security and Real-Time Operations Propel Market Growth

Smart Manufacturing Application Dominates the Market

Growth in M2M Communication Offer Opportunities for Organizations to Adopt Fog Computing

Security, Privacy, and Authentication Issues: A Major Setback for Fog Computing

Inadequate Skilled Workforce and Lack of Standardization Limits the Market Growth

Fog Computing: Key Challenges

Fog Computing: A Definition

Fog Computing: Pros and Cons

Applications of Fog Computing

Key Difference: Fog Computing and Cloud Computing

Total Companies Profiled: 42

