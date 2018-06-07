Global Food Antioxidants Market to 2022: Rising Demand for Natural Antioxidants in Niche Applications

DUBLIN, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Food Antioxidants Market by type , by Form , by Application : Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers forecast and analysis for the food antioxidant market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014, 2015 and 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD million)
The study provides a decisive view on the food antioxidant and applications market by segmenting the market based on type, form, applications, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022.
Market Dynamics
Market drivers
- Global food antioxidant market drivers: Impact analysis
- Growing demand for food beverages
Market restraints
- Global food antioxidant market restraints: Impact analysis
- Increasing threat of synthetic antioxidants as a substitute
Opportunities
- Rising demand for natural antioxidants in niche applications
Scope of the Report
Global Food Antioxidant Market: Type Segment Analysis:
- Natural
- Synthetic
Global Food Antioxidant Market: Form Segment Analysis:
- Dry
- Liquid
Global Food Antioxidant Market: Application Segment Analysis:
- Fats Oils
- Packaged foods
- Beverages
- Bakery confectionery
- Seafood
- Others
Company Profiles
- E I Du Pont De Nemours and Company
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Koninklijke DSM N V
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Barentz Group (the Netherlands)
- Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd (India)
- Kalsec, Inc (the United States)
- Kemin industries, Inc (the United States)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d8vdt6/global_food?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-food-antioxidants-market-to-2022-rising-demand-for-natural-antioxidants-in-niche-applications-300661762.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article