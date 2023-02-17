Global Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market Report 2023: Growth in Demand for Clean-label Products is Expected to Drive Demand for Lipases, Aquafaba, and Quillaia Extract

Feb 17, 2023, 11:40 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study on global food emulsifiers and texturizers assesses growth opportunities for various types of natural and synthetic food emulsifiers and texturizers worldwide
. The type of natural emulsifiers covered in the study include lecithin, functional vegetable oils, lipase enzymes, aquafaba protein, and quillaia extract. Major types of synthetic emulsifiers are mono- and diglycerides, sorbitan esters, polyglycerol esters, citric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides, calcium stearoyl lactylate, and sodium stearoyl lactylate.
In the natural category, lecithin dominates the global food emulsifiers market, with soy lecithin accounting for the majority of market share. Ingredients such as quillaia extract, lipase enzymes, and aquafaba protein are expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
Growth in demand for clean-label products is expected to drive demand for natural emulsifiers, such as lipases, aquafaba, and quillaia extract, over the forecast period. Moreover, the raw material shortage is contributing to the higher prices of certain conventional food emulsifiers, leading to increased demand for natural food emulsifiers.
In terms of food texturizers, the study analyzes natural texturizers, such as hydrocolloids, starch, functional proteins, functional fibers, and functional flour, while the synthetic category only covers methylcellulose. In the hydrocolloids category, ingredients such as guar gum, pectin, and locust bean gum will drive growth during the forecast period because they are highly versatile.
Functional proteins and functional fibers will register the highest growth in the natural texturizers category. Functional fibers in particular have been a recent focus by manufacturers, such as Givaudan and Fiberstar, with a key emphasis on multiple functional properties across end applications. With sustainability at the forefront of the food value chain, demand is increasing for emulsifiers and texturizers that are sustainable, natural, and highly functional.
The scope of the study includes applications such as bakery, dairy, confectionery, beverages, and meat and meat analogs, among others. Dairy, followed by the bakery segment, dominates the global food emulsifiers and texturizers market because of the rising demand for plant-based dairy products and for emulsifiers and texturizers in gluten-free bakery applications.
Europe, followed by North America, dominated the global food emulsifiers and texturizers market in 2022 because of rising consumer interest in plant- and fiber-based food emulsifiers and texturizers in clean-label end applications.
APAC will see strong demand for natural food emulsifiers and texturizers during the forecast period; however, the region still has a higher demand for synthetic food emulsifiers and texturizers. Increasing demand for plant-based dairy products will drive most of the growth of natural food emulsifiers and texturizers in the APAC market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Food Emulsifiers Market Segmentation by Source
- Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market Segmentation by Application and Region
- Food Emulsifiers Market Definitions by Source
- Food Texturizers Market Definitions by Source
- Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market Definitions by Application
- Key Competitors
- Forecast Assumptions: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market
- Natural and Clean-label Ingredients Definition
- Growth Metrics
- Value Chain: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market
- Growth Drivers: Food Emulsifiers Market
- Growth Driver Analysis: Food Emulsifiers Market
- Growth Restraint: Food Emulsifiers Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis: Food Emulsifiers Market
- Growth Drivers: Food Texturizers Market
- Growth Driver Analysis: Food Texturizers Market
- Growth Restraint: Food Texturizers Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis: Food Texturizers Market
- Forecast and Pricing Analysis Assumptions
- Impact of Economic Volatility on the Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type
- Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Sources of Projected Growth: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market
- Competitive Environment: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market
- Competitive Landscape: Food Emulsifiers Market
- Competitive Landscape: Food Texturizers Market
- Competitive Benchmarking: Food Emulsifiers Market
- Competitive Benchmarking: Food Texturizers Market
- Major Ingredients Key Developments: Food Emulsifiers Market
- Major Ingredients Key Developments: Food Texturizers Market
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Food Emulsifiers Market
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Source
- Volume Forecast by Source
- Percent Revenue and Volume Share by Region: Natural Food Emulsifiers Market
- Percent Revenue and Volume Share by Region: Synthetic Food Emulsifiers Market
- Revenue Forecast by Type: Natural Emulsifiers Market
- Volume Forecast by Type: Natural Emulsifiers Market
- Revenue Forecast by Lecithin Type: Natural Emulsifiers Market
- Volume Forecast by Lecithin Type: Natural Emulsifiers Market
- Revenue Forecast by Type: Synthetic Emulsifiers Market
- Volume Forecast by Type: Synthetic Emulsifiers Market
- Revenue Forecast by Application: Food Emulsifier Market
- Volume Forecast by Application: Food Emulsifier Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region: Food Emulsifier Market
- Volume Forecast by Region: Food Emulsifier Market
- Food Emulsifiers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Natural
- Food Emulsifiers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Synthetic
- Food Emulsifiers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Application
- Food Emulsifiers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Food Texturizers Market
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast: Food Texturizers Market
- Revenue Forecast by Source: Food Texturizers Market
- Volume Forecast by Source: Food Texturizers Market
- Revenue Forecast by Type: Natural Texturizer Market
- Volume Forecast by Type: Natural Texturizer Market
- Revenue Forecast by Natural Hydrocolloids Type: Natural Texturizer Market
- Volume Forecast by Natural Hydrocolloids Type: Natural Texturizer Market
- Revenue Forecast by Starch Type: Natural Texturizer Market
- Volume Forecast by Starch Type: Natural Texturizer Market
- Revenue Forecast by Application: Food Texturizers Market
- Volume Forecast by Application: Food Texturizers Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region: Food Texturizers Market
- Volume Forecast by Region: Food Texturizers Market
- Food Texturizer: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Synthetic
- Food Texturizer: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Natural
- Food Texturizer: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Application
- Food Texturizers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Expand Beyond Natural to Offer Sustainable, Clean-label, and Highly Functional Emulsifiers and Texturizers
- Growth Opportunity 2: Novel Clean-label Emulsifiers and Texturizers for Meat and Dairy Alternatives
- Growth Opportunity 3: Low-sugar/No-sugar F&B Products will Offer Food Texturizers an Opportunity
7. Next Steps
