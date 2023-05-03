Global Forest Carbon Market Study 2023 with Case Studies for the United States, Europe, and New Zealand

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forest Carbon Markets: How Demand for Forest Carbon Credits is Shaping Wood Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study looks at the role of forests in climate change, the growth in carbon pricing mechanisms, and the market for forest carbon. It also considers the potential impact on wood supply, with three important case studies; the US, EU and New Zealand.

Forest carbon markets are rapidly evolving as the importance of forests in tackling climate change is increasingly recognized and rewarded. Almost 25% of global carbon dioxide emissions are now covered by pricing mechanisms and forestry is one of the most popular sources of carbon credits.

Questions the report helps answer

How can forests help address climate change, in different world regions?

How are regulators pricing carbon?

What does the forest carbon market look like (size, growth, segments, players)?

Where are credits generated and bought?

How do forest owners earn carbon credits?

How is demand for forest carbon credits impacting forest management?

How can that impact future wood supply?

What learnings can be made from forest carbon markets in the US, EU, NZ?

What challenges does the forest carbon industry face, how can they be resolved?

Who the report is most relevant for

Forest owners in North America , Europe and Oceania

, and Oceania Timberland investors

Wood buyers (saw-, pulp-, panel- and pellet mills)

Carbon credit buyers and traders

Forest carbon project developers

Governments and NGOs

Analysts, consultants, financial institutions and industry associations

Suppliers to forest industries, e.g. logging equipment

Key Topics Covered:

1. Forests' role in climate change

Role of removals in achieving net emission targets

Global forest carbon emissions and sequestration

Attractiveness of forestry as a climate change lever

2. Carbon pricing mechanisms

Growth in carbon taxes and cap-and-trade schemes

Demand, supply and pricing of carbon credits

Role of forestry in carbon credit markets

3. Forest carbon markets

Types of projects and criteria

Supply of credits: government and independent

Outlets for credits: compliance and voluntary

Demand and supply growth by type and region

Market participants in supply chain

4. Implications for wood supply

Impact of REDD on tropical timber supply

Impact of afforestation / reforestation on new forest establishment and future wood supply

Impact Improved Forest Management on forest growth enhancement and deferred harvest

Expected net impact on timber supply by region

5. Regional case studies

New Zealand : an established compliance market

: an established compliance market United States : an evolving independent market

: an evolving independent market European Union: a huge latent compliance market

