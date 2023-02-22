Global Fragrances Market Report 2022: A $52.907 Billion Market by 2026 - Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fragrances Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fragrances industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-21, and forecast to 2026).

The global Fragrances market had total revenues of $41,533.8m in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3% between 2016 and 2021.

Market consumption volumes declined with a CAGR of -0.6% between 2016 and 2021, to reach a total of 1,175.1 million kilogram in 2021. The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5% for the five-year period 2021 - 2026, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $52,907.3m by the end of 2026.

The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

The fragrances market consists of the sale of male, female and unisex fragrances. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2021 exchange rates.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Natura & Co Holding SA

Kao Corporation

Shiseido Company, Limited

Revlon Inc

Inter Parfums, Inc.

Puig, S.L.

L'Oreal SA

Coty Inc.

Chanel Inc

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Bath & Body Works Inc

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

