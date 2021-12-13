Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, 2021-2026: Adoption of New Technologies in the Functional Food Industry & Alternative Sources to Obtain Omega-3

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Food Ingredients Market by Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Carotenoids, and Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates), Source, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The functional food ingredients market is estimated at USD 98.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach USD 137.1 billion by 2026.

The growth in the functional food ingredients market is attributed to the growing health awareness among consumers, leading to an increase in the adoption of healthier diets. Food safety concerns & adherence to stringent international quality standards and regulations restrain the growth of the functional food ingredients market.

The market for prebiotics, by type, is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

Prebiotics are generally defined as non-digestible food ingredients that beneficially affect the host by selectively stimulating growth. It also stimulates the growth activity of one or a limited number of bacterial species already established in the colon and thus improves the host's health. The most common type of prebiotic is soluble dietary fiber inulin and others (oligofructose, inulin, and polydextrose). As these ingredients help manage weight, sharpen mental faculties, and improve infant health, these products tend to be sought after by younger consumers. The market for prebiotics in food is growing rapidly.

According to a report on the world prebiotics market by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, US, published in 2015, there were over 400 prebiotic food products and more than 20 companies producing oligosaccharides and fibers used as prebiotics.

The natural source segment dominated the functional food ingredients market in 2020.

Functional food ingredients are most widely sourced from natural sources. Most companies in the functional food ingredients offer products sourced from natural sources. Various studies have indicated that different kinds of food wastes obtained from fruits, vegetables, cereal, and other food processing industries can be used as a potential source of bioactive compounds and nutraceuticals, which have significant applications in treating various ailments. Different secondary metabolites, minerals, and vitamins have been extracted from food waste using various extraction approaches.

The infant food segment dominated the functional food ingredients market in the food application.

The market for infant food is estimated to account for the largest share of the food segment of the functional food ingredients market. Infant food promotes and improves the healthy growth & development of infants and thus, accounts for significant consumption of functional food ingredients.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, about 45% of all child deaths (around 3.1 million child deaths annually) are attributed to malnutrition. Functional food ingredient addition to infant formula ensures the availability of the above-mentioned proteins, lipids, vitamins, and minerals to the infant in their growth years.

The European market is driven by consumer demand for a wide range of food products with functional benefits such as gut health, bone health, immunity, and heart health.

Europe accounted for a share of about 30.9% in the global functional food ingredients market in 2020 in terms of value. Although the market in the region has been growing at a slower pace in comparison to all the geographic regions, the market for functional food & beverages is estimated to be positioned only second to North America. Over the years, the region has become highly aware of other non-nutritive biologically active compounds in food products, apart from the generalized vitamins and minerals.

This has not only led to many more consumers becoming aware of the benefits associated with the consumption of functional food & beverages but also to many manufacturers of functional food ingredients investing in the region to develop newer functional food products. The region had also launched a new functional food network for the European food industry to enable innovations in the field.

Leading players profiled in this report:

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

BASF SE ( Germany )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

DuPont (US)

Arla Foods ( Denmark )

) Kerry Group ( Ireland )

) Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ( Japan )

) Koninklijke DSM N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Ingredion Incorporated (US)

Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S ( Denmark )

) Kemin Industries, Inc. (US)

BENEO ( Germany )

) Royal Cosun (Netherland)

Roquette Freres ( France )

) Soylent (US)

A&B Ingredients (US)

Golden Grain Group Limited ( China )

) Sugarlogix (US)

Stratum Nutrition (US)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Consumption of Nutritive Convenience and Fortified Food

Growth in Health Awareness Among Consumers Leading to Increased Consumption of Healthier Diets

Rise in Incidences of Chronic Diseases

Research & Development and Expansion of Production Capacity to Enhance Applicability & Accelerate Growth

Mandates on Food Fortification by Government Organizations

Restraints

Higher Cost for Functional Food Products due to the Inclusion of Healthier or Naturally Sourced Ingredients

for Functional Food Products due to the Inclusion of Healthier or Naturally Sourced Ingredients Increase in Instances of Allergies and Intolerances Related to Few Ingredients

Opportunities

Development of Different Techniques to Create High-Value Natural Carotenoids

Alternative Sources to Obtain Omega-3

Adoption of New Technologies in the Functional Food Industry

Challenges

Complexities Related to the Integration and Adulteration of Functional Food Products

Lack of Consistency in Regulations Pertaining to Various Ingredients



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbdifj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

