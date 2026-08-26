Global Galactics Earns B Corp Certification in Mission to Put AWE Back Into Childhood

The company behind SparkStar is turning screen time into real-world curiosity, exploration and wonder.

SAVANNAH, Ga., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Galactics, the children's entertainment and education company behind SparkStar, has earned B Corp Certification, recognizing its commitment to social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. The milestone validates the mission at the heart of the company: harnessing the power of awe to help kids become more curious, confident and connected to the world around them—while building a business committed to that world, too.

SparkStar and the AWE-Stars

Global Galactics was built around a powerful insight: awe can turn attention into curiosity—and curiosity into exploration. Before a child wants to learn, discover or venture somewhere new, something first has to make them stop, look closer and wonder: "WOW… what is that?"

That idea powers SparkStar, Global Galactics' growing transmedia storyworld, where animation, music, storytelling, tactile adventures and real-world exploration become different doorways into one interconnected universe of awe. Its YouTube channel, launched in 2025, is just one entry point—designed to send kids from watching to wondering, from wondering to doing, and from the screen into the extraordinary world waiting around them.

That philosophy will extend into an upcoming mail-delivered immersive experience that puts kids inside SparkStar's story through puzzles, hands-on missions and real-world exploration—connecting digital storytelling with tactile play in an ecosystem where the screen isn't the destination. It's the launchpad.

We want kids to experience more wonder and AWE is the spark that turns watching into wondering—and wondering into discovery.

B Corp Certification extends that philosophy from what Global Galactics creates to how the company itself is built—considering its impact on people, communities and the planet.

"At Global Galactics, we believe how we build our company matters just as much as what we create for kids," said Timothy Karsten, Co-Founder of Global Galactics. "We ask children to recognize that they're part of something bigger. B Corp challenges us to do the same. We aren't simply building a bigger company. We are building a better world."

"Kids deserve experiences that leave them more curious, connected and excited about the world," said Karinna Karsten, Co-Founder of Global Galactics. "As Global Galactics grows, we want our positive impact—and the awe we discover in both the world and beyond—to grow with it."

About Global Galactics

Global Galactics is a children's entertainment and education company inspiring awe, curiosity and connection. Its flagship SparkStar brand spans animation, storytelling, music, education and real-world adventures designed to help children look up, look around and look within. Global Galactics is a Certified B Corporation™. Learn more at globalgalactics.com.

SOURCE Global Galactics