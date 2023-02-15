Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Analysis Report 2022: A $75+ Million market in 2021 - Forecasts to 2028 with Focus on Opto, Power, & RF GaN Devices

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Type, Wafer Size, End-Use By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market was valued at USD 78.61 Million in the year 2021

GaN-embedded power semiconductor devices are gradually replacing their silicon-based counterparts due to a stronger di-electric field and significantly reduced switching losses.

These have advanced technology to keep pace with constantly evolving energy, electronics, and manufacturing industries. Thus, GaN power semiconductor industry is set to experience remarkable growth as the need for highly efficient energy conversion and transfer systems increases.

Demand for RF Semiconductor is likely to witness substantial growth pertaining to the growing demand for telecommunication infrastructure worldwide followed by 5G technology. Moreover, 4-inch wafer size holds the maximum share due to its wide usage in high-temperature and high-power density devices.

The consumer electronics sector is showing technological advancement of replacing older semiconductors with GaN semiconductors, backed by its enhanced properties such as high thermal conductivity, high voltage potential, and large critical fields.

Further, new gallium nitride (GaN) technology can help electric and hybrid-electric vehicles charge faster and drive farther. Therefore, GaN Semiconductor Devices are being adopted more frequently in the automobile industry, which is fueling market expansion.

Americas hold a significant share in the GaN Semiconductor Device market, backed by huge investments from the government for Research and Development across various semiconductor industries.

Further, countries like China, Japan, and India are expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the high demand for consumer electronics and robust communication devices.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 GaN Device Overview

1.2 Scope of Research

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Dashboard

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics

5. Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Raw material Suppliers

5.2 Manufacturers

5.3 Distributors

5.4 End-Use Industry

6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment

6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on GaN Device Market

6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis

7. Porter Five Force Analysis

8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook

8.1 EV Sales

8.2 Investments in Infrastructures

8.3 Global ICT Spending

8.4 Manufacturing Sector

8.5 Power Generation

9. Average Selling Price Analysis

9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region

9.2 Average Selling Price, By Type

10. Competitive Positioning

10.1 Companies' Product Positioning

10.2 Market Position Matrix

10.3 Market Share Analysis

11. Global GaN Device Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR

11.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index

11.2 Global GaN Device Market: Dashboard

11.3 Global GaN Device Market Size, By Value, 2018-2028(USD Million)

11.4 Global GaN Device Market: Summary

12. Global GaN Device Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Type

12.1 Global GaN Device Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Type: Snapshot

12.2 Opto

12.3 Power

12.4 RF

13. Global GaN Device Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Wafer Size (in inch)

13.1 Global GaN Device Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Wafer Size (in inch): Snapshot

14. Global GaN Device Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By End-Use Industry

14.1 Global GaN Device Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By End-Use Industry: Snapshot

14.2 By Consumer Electronics

14.3 Telecom and Infrastructure

14.4 Automotive and Mobility

14.5 Industry and Power

14.6 Defence and Aerospace

14.7 Other Industry

15. Global GaN Device Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region

15.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

