Global Garments Manufacturing Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Louis Vuitton (LVMH), Nike, PVH and Under Armour Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Garments Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global garments manufacturing market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028.

The report predicts the global garments manufacturing market to grow with a CAGR of the market over 8% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on the garments manufacturing market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.

The report on the garments manufacturing market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global garments manufacturing market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market, and opportunities for the new entrants in the global garments manufacturing market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Rising demand for clothing from the fashion sector and the expansion of E-commerce platforms.

Growing internet penetration around the world

2) Restraints

Negative effects of garment manufacturing on the environment

3) Opportunities

Advancements in garment manufacturing technology

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the garments manufacturing market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the garments manufacturing market to analyze the trends, and developments in the global market, and forecast market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global garments manufacturing market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Garments Manufacturing Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Garments Manufacturing Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Fabric Type

3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Age Group

3.5.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Sales Channel

3.5.6. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Garments Manufacturing Market

4. Garments Manufacturing Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Garments Manufacturing Market by Product Type

5.1. Outer Clothing

5.2. Inner Clothing

6. Global Garments Manufacturing Market by Application

6.1. Formal Wear

6.2. Sports Wear

6.3. Casual Wear

6.4. Safety Wear

6.5. Others

7. Global Garments Manufacturing Market by Fabric Type

7.1. Knit

7.2. Woven

7.3. Non-woven

8. Global Garments Manufacturing Market by Age Group

8.1. Old Adults

8.2. Adults

8.3. Kids

8.4. Toddlers

9. Global Garments Manufacturing Market by Sales Channel

9.1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

9.2. Independent Retail Stores

9.3. Specialty Stores

9.4. E-Commerce

9.5. Others

10. Global Garments Manufacturing Market by Region 2022-2028

11. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Garments Manufacturing Market

11.2. Companies Profiled

11.2.1. Benetton Group Srl

11.2.2. Hanesbrands Inc.

11.2.3. H&M Hennes & Mauritz Ab

11.2.4. Louis Vuitton (LVMH)

11.2.5. Nike, Inc.

11.2.6. PVH Corporation

11.2.7. The Gap, Inc.

11.2.8. Under Armour, Inc.

11.2.9. V. F. Corporation

11.2.10. Zara

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2d3b8

