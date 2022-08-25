Global General Anesthesia Drugs Market to Reach $7.73 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "General Anesthesia Drugs Market By Type of Drugs, By Route of Administration, By Surgery Type, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The general anesthesia drug market was valued at $5,400.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $7,736.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The general anesthesia drug market is majorly driven by an increase in number of surgical procedures like hip and knee replacement surgery, cardiac surgery, general surgeries cancer surgeries, rise in number of geriatric population, increase in prevalence of osteoarthritis disease, and neurological disorders.

Moreover, an increase in the number of key players to formulate general anesthesia drug, propels the growth of the market. According to the rheumatology advisor, the annual number of total knee arthroplasty was predicted to increase by 56% from 2019 to 2020.

The demand for general anesthesia increases due to an increase in the number of knee arthroplasty surgery procedures. The knee and hip replacement procedures are majorly conducted under general anesthesia. Increase in prevalence of chronic disease, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and others is one of the major factor that boosts the growth of the market.

According to the Centers for disease control and prevention (CDC) approximately 659,000 population in the U.S. experienced death from heart disease each year. According to the same report in 2019, a total of 360,900 people died due to coronary heart disease. Every year in the U.S. approximately 805,000 population are diagnosed with heart attack among which 605,000 experienced their first heart attack. This factor upsurges the need for heart surgery, which further increases the need for general anesthesia.

On the contrary, risk associated with general anesthesia such as allergic reaction, nausea, and vomiting is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Advancement in R&D activities in general anesthesia in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector propels the growth of the market. Rise in funding from government or non-government organization to provide surgical resources, encourages many key players to enter emerging markets, thus offering a lucrative growth opportunity in the general anesthesia drug market.

Key Market Segments

By TYPE OF DRUGS

Propofol

Sevoflurane

Desflurane

Others

By ROUTE OF ADMNISTRATION

Intravenous

Inhalation

By SURGERY TYPE

Knee and hip replacements

Heart surgeries

Cancer surgery

General surgery

By END USER

Hospital

Ambulatory surgical centers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Paion AG

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie Inc

AstraZeneca plc

Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: GENERAL ANESTHESIA DRUGS MARKET, BY Type of Drugs



CHAPTER 5: GENERAL ANESTHESIA DRUGS MARKET, by Route of Administration



CHAPTER 6: GENERAL ANESTHESIA DRUGS MARKET, by Surgery Type



CHAPTER 7: GENERAL ANESTHESIA DRUGS MARKET, by End-user



CHAPTER 8: GENERAL ANESTHESIA DRUGS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

