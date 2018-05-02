Global Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence Report 2018: Prepaid Card Market Across 20+ Open Loop and Closed Loop Categories

DUBLIN, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence Databook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a bundled offering, combining 20 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, South Africa, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States).
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in the country. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics. Please note that this is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables.
Report Highlights
- Prepaid cards: This report provides overview of overall prepaid card market across 20+ open loop and closed loop categories.
- Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer (retail and corporate- SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card type, and market share by retail categories.
- Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.
- Corporate incentive & loyalty cards: This report provides detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in four categories- consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, sales incentive card, and festival & other card. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by corporate consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Digital gift card analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers and by occasion.
- Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop gift and incentive card segments across consumer segments.
- Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using gift cards across key retail sectors.
- Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 12 categories/sectors to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.
- Market share by retailer: Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers.
Report Scope
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer
- By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)
- By Occasion
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
- Health & Wellness
- Travel
- Apparel
- Electronics
- Fine Dining Restaurant
- Department Store
- Supermarket
- Specialty Retail Store
- Discount Store
- Gas Station or Convenience Store
- Fast Casual Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer
- By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)
- By Key Segments
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- Festival & Other
- By Scale of Business
- Budget Allocation Trend for 2018
Employee Incentive Gift Card Market Size
- By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)
- By Scale of Business
Sales Incentive Gift Card Market Size
- By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)
- By Scale of Business
Consumer Incentive Gift Card Market Size
- Overall
- By Scale of Business
Festival & Others Gift Card Market Size
- By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)
- By Scale of Business
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/46z4xl/global_gift_cards?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gift-cards-and-incentive-cards-market-intelligence-report-2018-prepaid-card-market-across-20-open-loop-and-closed-loop-categories-300641324.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article