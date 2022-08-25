Global Ginseng Market Research Report 2022: The Potential Role of Ginseng in Influenza and COVID-19 Management

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ginseng - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ginseng Market to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2026

Ginseng is produced extensively in Korea, China, Canada, and the US, with China being the traditional market leader.

The global market for Ginseng estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period. Asian Ginseng, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.7% CAGR to reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is being driven by rise in health consciousness among people, increasing demand for healthy food and various health benefits associated with Ginseng. The use of Ginseng in different food and beverages to create flavored healthy consumables is aiding in market growth.

The increasing usage of Ginseng as a diet supplement in developed nations is also aiding its demand. Cosmetics and beauty care products are using anti-inflammatory, skin restoring, and anti-aging features of Ginseng to formulate different products leading to the rising demand for this herb.

In the last few years, Ginseng has been used as a major component in moisturizers, serums, cleansers, and essences. Pharmaceutical industries are capitalizing on hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease combating features of Ginseng leading to increased demand from this sector.

Specific variants of Ginseng are linked with specific health benefits leading to growth spurts for particular variants. For instance, Korean Ginseng is associated with improvement of cognitive response and heart health along with demonstrating cancer-fighting properties.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the American Ginseng segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.9% share of the global Ginseng market.

Grown primarily in colder regions of South Korea and North Eastern China, the market for Asian ginseng is expected to benefit from rising demand from pharmaceutical, dietary supplements and cosmetics market. In China, the adoption of regulations enabling use of ginseng inf food products is fueling market growth.

American Ginseng segment is likely to record strong gains, as increased demand for this product is demonstrated by all industry domains including food and beverage, healthcare, personal care. American ginseng has calming, antioxidative, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $423.9 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026

Asia-Pacific represents the leading regional market, driven by growing demand for dietary supplements and nutraceuticals and the trend towards personalized nutrition and natural supplements. Europe is another major market for ginseng, with rising popularity of botanical products among consumers as part of efforts to maintain health fueling market growth. In North America, the growing popularity of alternative medicines specifically herbal products in recent times is giving impetus and the shift towards plant-based products is fueling demand for ginseng.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products

Pandemic Increases Consumer Demand for Healthier Ingredients in Foods and Beverages

COVID-19 Brings Forth Enormous Opportunities for Adaptogens

Potential Role of Ginseng in Influenza and COVID-19 Management

An Introduction to Ginseng

Processing and Types of Ginseng

Wild Ginseng and Cultivated Ginseng

Major Benefits of Ginseng

Functions and Use of Ginseng

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Asian Ginseng Leads the Global Market

Supplements Emerge as Major End-Use Market for Ginseng

Asian Economies at the Forefront of Market Growth

Ginseng Production Worldwide: Overview

Global Ginseng Production (in Thousand Tons) by Country

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness to Boost Popularity of Adaptogens, Favoring Demand for Ginseng

Trends Towards Plant-Based Products Amidst Rising Health Awareness Fuels Market Prospects

Rising Prominence of Ginseng as Functional Food Ingredient to Boost Market Growth

Rising Sales of Functional Foods and Drinks to Boost Ginseng Demand

Rising Health Consciousness Enhances Role of Ginseng in Natural Dietary Supplements

Ginseng Supplements for Energy Boost

Potential Role of Ginseng in Weight Management Products

Potential Benefits of Ginseng in Treatment of Chronic Diseases Boosts Usage

Proven Health Benefits of Ginseng

Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle & Chronic Diseases Widens Prospects

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Ginseng: A Traditional Ingredient in Various Medicinal Preparations

Ginseng Dietary Supplement Finds Interest as Immune-Modulator Aging Human Diseases

Ginseng's Promising Role in Neurological Disorders

KIST Develops a Novel Microwave-based Method for Red Ginseng Processing, for Treatment of Lung Cancer

Rising Consumer Awareness about Benefits of Ginseng Consumption Fuels Use in Food Products

Growing Demand for Ginseng in Cosmetics and Personal Care Sectors

Increased Spending on Natural and Organic Personal Care & Cosmetic Products Propels Market Growth

Anti-Aging Benefits of Ginseng Propels Growth in the Cosmetics Industry

Expanding Anti-Aging Products Market Bodes Well for Ginseng

Growing Preference for Natural Products Boosts Demand for American Ginseng

Different Methods to Grow American Ginseng

Growing Wild-simulated American Ginseng

American Ginseng Production Suffers Due to Overharvesting

Trade Wars and Pandemic Impacts American Ginseng Farmers

Ginseng Extract Market: Poised for High Growth

Concerns Over Side Effects Impede Wider Uptake

