Global Glass Lens Market to 2024: Market is Expected to Reach a Value of US$ 64.10 Billion

The global glass lens market was worth US$ 53.61 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to reach a value of US$ 64.10 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.

The global glass lens market was worth US$ 53.61 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to reach a value of US$ 64.10 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.

Glass lenses are molded pieces of glass that are widely worn with spectacles to rectify vision impairments. These lenses adjust the amount of light that enters the eye and are available in various forms depending upon the degree of defect in the eye and requirement of the consumer. They also offer protection to the eyes from environmental pollutants such as debris, wind and UV rays.

The consumers also have the option of adding different kinds of coatings on the lens such as anti-reflective, blue-light reduction, scratch-resistant and UV protection, that assists them in customizing it to a greater extent. Besides this, glass lenses are preferred by users of all age groups as they require significantly less maintenance and reduce the risk of infections, in comparison to other vision correcting alternatives.

Growing geriatric population is one of the key factors driving market growth. The life expectancy has experienced an increase across the globe owing to the development of advanced healthcare facilities, including improved medicines and a shift from acute to chronic diseases. This has led to the frequent occurrence of vision loss, which is one of the most common ophthalmological concerns among the elderly, along with other eye-related ailments such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, cataract and macular degeneration.



Moreover, increasing digital literacy with the growing trend of digitalization is also contributing significantly to the market growth. Digital literacy refers to an individual's ability to comprehend and analyze information and related attributes on digital platforms. With the concept of digitalization seeping through every aspect of an individual's daily life, there is a continual interaction taking place with digital devices such as laptops and mobile phones.



Consequently, the occurrence of visual dysfunctions, such as myopia, hyperopia and presbyopia, at an early age has become common. This has also led to the prolific growth of the e-commerce eyewear industry as manufacturers are launching innovative eyewear products with a wide variety of glass lenses and benefits such as fast delivery, virtual try-on and competitive prices. Looking forward,



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global glass lens market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global glass lens industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the coating?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global glass lens industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global glass lens industry?

What is the structure of the global glass lens industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global glass lens industry?

What are the profit margins in the glass lens industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Glass Lens Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Coating

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Single Vision Lenses

6.2 Progressive Lenses

6.3 Bifocal and Trifocal Lenses

6.4 Photochromic Lenses

6.5 Polarized Lenses

6.6 Polycarbonate Lenses

6.7 Others



7 Market Breakup by Coating

7.1 Anti-Reflective

7.2 Blue Light Reduction

7.3 Scratch-Resistant

7.4 UV Protection



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Corrective Lenses

8.2 Magnifying Glass

8.3 Cameras

8.4 Data Storage Media

8.5 Microscopes and Telescopes

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Offline

9.2 Online



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Key Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Essilor International S.A.

15.3.2 Hoya Corporation

15.3.3 Eastman Kodak Company

15.3.4 Carl Zeiss Inc.

15.3.5 Fielmann AG

15.3.6 Nikon Corporation

15.3.7 Seiko Holdings Corporation

15.3.8 Luxottica Group S.p.A.

15.3.9 Shanghai Conant Optics Company

15.3.10 JiangSu HongChen Optical Company



