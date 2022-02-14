Global Gummy Vitamins Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Feb 14, 2022, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gummy Vitamins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gummy vitamins market reached a value of US$ 6.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.31% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Gummy vitamins are chewable nutraceuticals with a texture and taste similar to gummy candies. They are available in a wide variety of flavors, sizes, shapes and colors and are consumed to fulfill the nutritional requirements of both adults and children. They are manufactured using corn starch, sugar, gelatin, water, fruit-based flavors and added colorings. These vitamins are used to increase the intake of specific nutrients, such as calcium, iron, magnesium and vitamin A, B, C, D and E. They are usually stored and distributed in bottles, jars and pouches. In comparison to the traditionally used tablets, capsules and pills, gummy vitamins are easy to swallow, digest and absorb in the body
Significant growth in the nutraceutical industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, rising health consciousness among the masses, along with increasing awareness regarding the benefits of regular consumption of dietary supplements to maintain a healthy lifestyle, is providing a thrust to the market growth. With the escalating instances of nutritional deficiencies and undernourishment among children and adults, there is a shifting preference toward gummy vitamins to prevent chronic diseases and maintain physical and mental wellbeing.
In line with this, the widespread adoption of Vitamin C supplements to boost immunity against the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection is also contributing to the growth of the market. Various product innovations, such as the launch of gummy vitamins in novel flavors, such as apple, orange, pineapple, strawberry, lime, cola and cherry, using natural and organic ingredients, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Manufacturers are also providing vitamins that include customized nutrient composition specialized for each consumer. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bayer AG, Bettera Wellness LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Hero Nutritionals, Ion Labs Inc. (DCC plc), Nature's Way Products LLC. (Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG), Pfizer Inc., Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd), Santa Cruz Nutritionals, SmartyPants Vitamins (Unilever plc), The Honest Company Inc. and Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global gummy vitamins market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gummy vitamins market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the demographics?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global gummy vitamins market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Gummy Vitamins Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Single Vitamin
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Multi Vitamin
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Prebiotics and Probiotics
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Demographics
7.1 Children
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Adult
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Speciality Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Retail Pharmacies
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Online Stores
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Bayer AG
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Bettera Wellness LLC
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Hero Nutritionals
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Ion Labs Inc. (DCC plc)
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Nature's Way Products LLC. (Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG)
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Pfizer Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd)
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Santa Cruz Nutritionals
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 SmartyPants Vitamins (Unilever plc)
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 The Honest Company Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
