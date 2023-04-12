Global HDPE-based Synthetic Paper Markets, 2019-2023 & 2023-2028: Advantages Galore Propel the Synthetic Paper Market

DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Paper - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for HDPE-based Synthetic Paper is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7% during the analysis period in reaching a projected US$433.7 million by 2028.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Synthetic Paper market for the period 2019-2028 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2028

The primary reason for developing synthetic paper was to make paper as durable as plastic, even while offering the feel, look and printability of regular paper. The popularity of these papers, which are mainly based on biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE), has enabled their use in labeling and non-labeling applications, in addition making paper bags.

Although BOPP corners the largest share of the worldwide market for synthetic papers in terms of raw material, the demand for HDPE-based synthetic papers is likely to outpace the former as regards growth.

Product Outline

The market for Synthetic Paper based on the raw material used is studied in this report for the below mentioned:

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Other Raw Materials

Synthetic Paper applications market analyzed in this report includes the following:

Labeling

Non-Labeling

Other Applications

End-use industry market analysis for Synthetic Paper provided in this report includes the following:

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Other End-Use Industries

