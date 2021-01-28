Global Healthcare Descriptive Analytics Market Report 2020-2027 Featuring Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner, IBM, McKesson, MedeAnalytics, Optum, Oracle, Truven Health Analytics
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Descriptive Analytics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Healthcare Descriptive Analytics Market to Reach $70.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Descriptive Analytics estimated at US$15.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$70.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Clinical Data Analytics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23.8% CAGR and reach US$29.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Financial Data Analytics segment is readjusted to a revised 24.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.4% CAGR
The Healthcare Descriptive Analytics market in the U. S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.4% and 20.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.8% CAGR.
Administrative Data Analytics Segment to Record 25% CAGR
In the global Administrative Data Analytics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 25% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.3 Billion by the year 2027.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- McKesson Corporation
- MedeAnalytics, Inc.
- Optum, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Truven Health Analytics
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Healthcare Descriptive Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Healthcare Descriptive Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Descriptive Analytics by Application - Clinical Data Analytics, Financial Data Analytics, Administrative Data Analytics and Research Data Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
- 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Descriptive Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical Data Analytics, Financial Data Analytics, Administrative Data Analytics and Research Data Analytics for the Years 2020 & 2027
- Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Descriptive Analytics by Component - Software, Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
- 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Descriptive Analytics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
- Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Descriptive Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise, Web- Based and Cloud Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
- 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Descriptive Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise, Web- Based and Cloud Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
- Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Descriptive Analytics by End-Use - Hospitals, Physicians, Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
- 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Descriptive Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Physicians, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 46
