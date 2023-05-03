Global Healthcare IT Strategic Market Report 2023: A $979.5 Billion Market by 2030 - Rise in Adoption of Telehealth/Telemedicine Services, Blockchain Emerges as a Critical Technology

May 03, 2023, 22:30 ET
Global Healthcare IT Market to Reach $979.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Healthcare IT estimated at US$291.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$979.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.4% CAGR and reach US$547.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $106.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.3% CAGR
The Healthcare IT market in the U.S. is estimated at US$106.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$76.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 15.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$95.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare, Driving Changes in IT Spending
- Pandemic Expedites Healthcare Ecosystem's Evolution for Better Care & Cost Savings
- Adoption of Telemedicine Widens Led by Healthcare Digitalization
- Pandemic Drives Prominence of Healthcare Analytics
- Healthcare Organizations Stay Ahead of Pandemic Needs by Exploiting Predictive Analytics
- Importance of Sharing Healthcare Data Picks up Momentum in the Covid-19 Era
- Companies Center Focus on Development of Innovative Digital Health Solutions
- Mobile Healthcare Gains Momentum
- IT Revolutionizing Healthcare Industry
- Healthcare IT: An Introduction
- Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand for IT Systems
- Growing Emphasis on Technology Adoption to Accelerate Market Growth
- Healthcare IT to Aid Emerging Markets Provide Better Healthcare to People
- IT Challenges Confronting Healthcare Organizations
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Key Areas of Funding
- Direct-to-consumer and Flexible Business Models Experience Solid Gains
- Trends in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management
- Growing Role of Telemedicine Apps During COVID-19 Pandemic
- Amidst the Rise in Adoption of Telehealth/Telemedicine Services, Blockchain Emerges as a Critical Technology for the Sector
- Healthcare Analytics Adoption to Grow Further Driven by Industry Challenges
- Big Data Analytics Playing a Pivotal Role in Healthcare
- Industry Witnesses Wider Adoption of AI & Predictive Analytics in Healthcare
- Select Use Cases
- "The Cloud" is a Perfect Fit for Healthcare Big Data
- Artificial Intelligence to Stir Next Wave of Growth in Healthcare IT
- mHealth Care: A Prominent Trend in Digital Healthcare Market
- Rise in Integration of AI in Mobile Health Apps
- Eminence of Cloud-based apps in the Mobile Health Care Industry
- Mobile Medical Apps Help Address Shortage of Medical Professionals in Remote Regions
- Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Artificial Intelligence to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving Clinical Outcomes
- AI & Machine Learning for Drug Discovery
- Hospital Workflow Automation
- Hacking Risks
- Pharmacy: New Growth Area for Healthcare IT
- IoMT: The New Healthcare 'Tech' Evolution
- Healthcare IT Market Enjoys Striking Leap Forward with Increasing Influx of IoT
- AR, VR & Mixed Reality to Revolutionize Healthcare Arena & Medical Education
- Healthcare IT Seeks Role in Home Care & Direct Primary Care
- Rise in Integration of Disruptive Technologies in EHR
- Role of Blockchain Technology in EHR Evolution
- Blockchain Enables Precision Medicine and Patient-Driven System
- Key Technologies Likely to Impact Next-Generation EHRs
- Rise in Use of AI to Build Smart EHR System
- Machine Learning-based Methods Streamline Clinical Workflow
- COVID-19 Accelerates the Shift to Smart Hospitals
- Healthcare Bets on Advanced Technology to Push Data Interoperability to Next Level
- Healthcare Supply Chain Management: Key to Unleash Efficiency and Cost Savings
- Growing Significance of Healthcare supply Chain
- Role of Supply Chain in Improving Patient Experience
- Use of Supply Chain Components to Assess Productivity
- COVID-19-related Disruptions Encumber and Complicate Global Healthcare Supply Chain
- Blockchain Technology Addresses Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Challenges
- Group Purchasing Organizations & E-Procurement Technology Address Challenges within Healthcare Supply Chain Management
- COVID-19 Sends Fragile Healthcare IT into Tailspin with High Risk of Cyber-Attacks
- Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand
- Need for Healthcare Analytics to Pivot Diverse Functions
- Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand
- Key Issues Facing Healthcare IT Market
- Data Security: A Cause of Concern
- Complexities in Building IT Infrastructures
- Inconsistent Regulatory Environment
- Lack of Adequate Funding
