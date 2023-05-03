Global Healthcare IT Strategic Market Report 2023: A $979.5 Billion Market by 2030 - Rise in Adoption of Telehealth/Telemedicine Services, Blockchain Emerges as a Critical Technology

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare IT: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Healthcare IT Market to Reach $979.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Healthcare IT estimated at US$291.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$979.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.4% CAGR and reach US$547.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $106.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.3% CAGR



The Healthcare IT market in the U.S. is estimated at US$106.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$76.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 15.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$95.2 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare, Driving Changes in IT Spending

Pandemic Expedites Healthcare Ecosystem's Evolution for Better Care & Cost Savings

Adoption of Telemedicine Widens Led by Healthcare Digitalization

Pandemic Drives Prominence of Healthcare Analytics

Healthcare Organizations Stay Ahead of Pandemic Needs by Exploiting Predictive Analytics

Importance of Sharing Healthcare Data Picks up Momentum in the Covid-19 Era

Companies Center Focus on Development of Innovative Digital Health Solutions

Mobile Healthcare Gains Momentum

IT Revolutionizing Healthcare Industry

Healthcare IT: An Introduction

Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand for IT Systems

Growing Emphasis on Technology Adoption to Accelerate Market Growth

Healthcare IT to Aid Emerging Markets Provide Better Healthcare to People

IT Challenges Confronting Healthcare Organizations

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Areas of Funding

Direct-to-consumer and Flexible Business Models Experience Solid Gains

Trends in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management

Growing Role of Telemedicine Apps During COVID-19 Pandemic

Amidst the Rise in Adoption of Telehealth/Telemedicine Services, Blockchain Emerges as a Critical Technology for the Sector

Healthcare Analytics Adoption to Grow Further Driven by Industry Challenges

Big Data Analytics Playing a Pivotal Role in Healthcare

Industry Witnesses Wider Adoption of AI & Predictive Analytics in Healthcare

of AI & Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Select Use Cases

"The Cloud" is a Perfect Fit for Healthcare Big Data

Artificial Intelligence to Stir Next Wave of Growth in Healthcare IT

mHealth Care: A Prominent Trend in Digital Healthcare Market

Rise in Integration of AI in Mobile Health Apps

Eminence of Cloud-based apps in the Mobile Health Care Industry

Mobile Medical Apps Help Address Shortage of Medical Professionals in Remote Regions

Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Market Growth

Artificial Intelligence to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving Clinical Outcomes

AI & Machine Learning for Drug Discovery

Hospital Workflow Automation

Hacking Risks

Pharmacy: New Growth Area for Healthcare IT

IoMT: The New Healthcare 'Tech' Evolution

Healthcare IT Market Enjoys Striking Leap Forward with Increasing Influx of IoT

AR, VR & Mixed Reality to Revolutionize Healthcare Arena & Medical Education

Healthcare IT Seeks Role in Home Care & Direct Primary Care

Rise in Integration of Disruptive Technologies in EHR

Role of Blockchain Technology in EHR Evolution

Blockchain Enables Precision Medicine and Patient-Driven System

Key Technologies Likely to Impact Next-Generation EHRs

Rise in Use of AI to Build Smart EHR System

Machine Learning-based Methods Streamline Clinical Workflow

COVID-19 Accelerates the Shift to Smart Hospitals

Healthcare Bets on Advanced Technology to Push Data Interoperability to Next Level

Healthcare Supply Chain Management: Key to Unleash Efficiency and Cost Savings

Growing Significance of Healthcare supply Chain

Role of Supply Chain in Improving Patient Experience

Use of Supply Chain Components to Assess Productivity

COVID-19-related Disruptions Encumber and Complicate Global Healthcare Supply Chain

Blockchain Technology Addresses Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Challenges

Group Purchasing Organizations & E-Procurement Technology Address Challenges within Healthcare Supply Chain Management

COVID-19 Sends Fragile Healthcare IT into Tailspin with High Risk of Cyber-Attacks

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand

Need for Healthcare Analytics to Pivot Diverse Functions

Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand

Key Issues Facing Healthcare IT Market

Data Security: A Cause of Concern

Complexities in Building IT Infrastructures

Inconsistent Regulatory Environment

Lack of Adequate Funding

