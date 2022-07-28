Global Healthcare POS Terminals Market to Reach $10.6 Billion at a CAGR of 16.3%

DUBLIN , July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare POS Terminals Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing need to track patient information and restructure payment practices across the healthcare industry are identified as the major factors driving the uptake of POS terminals in the healthcare industry. In addition, growing healthcare infrastructure in form of hospitals, clinic, and diagnostic labs coupled with the changing payment landscape is also expected to shape market demand during the forecast period.

The market experts across the globe are voicing their support for card-based payments at healthcare facilities as it would not only be convenient (cash-less) for patients, but also enable providers to streamline their payment practice and benefit from new auditing capabilities. All these factors are collectively expected to favor market demand during the forecast period. The global healthcare POS terminals market is expected to register strong growth, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period 2021 - 2029 and exceeding US$ 10.6 Bn by 2029.



Report Scope

This report analyzes the global healthcare POS terminals market in terms of product component, application, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into mobile and wireless POS terminals, and fixed POS terminals. Similarly, on the basis of application, the market for healthcare POS Terminals is further classified into restaurants, lodging establishments, and resorts among others. The geographical distribution of the global healthcare POS terminals market considered in this study encompasses regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

3. Global Healthcare POS Terminals Market Analysis



4. Global Healthcare POS Terminals Market Revenue, By Product , 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



5. Global Healthcare POS Terminals Market Revenue, By Component , 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



6. Global Healthcare POS Terminals Market Revenue, By Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



7. North America Healthcare POS Terminals Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



8. Europe Healthcare POS Terminals Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



9. Asia Pacific Healthcare POS Terminals Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



10. Rest of World Healthcare POS Terminals Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



11. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Ingenico S.A.

NCR Corporation

MICROS Systems Inc.

PAX Technology Limited

VeriFone Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Company

Toshiba Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

