Global Hearing Aids Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $15.15 Billion by 2027 at a 10.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hearing Aids Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hearing aids market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.61% to reach US$15.155 billion by 2027, from US$7.484 billion in 2020.



The rising prevalence of hearing loss or hearing impairment among individuals is causing them to become more aware of the importance of consuming healthy hearing aids in order to mitigate the chances of suffering further complications and boost the market growth.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are around 466 million individuals that suffer from hearing loss, out of which around 34 million are children. WHO also estimates that the number of people suffering from hearing loss will reach around 900 million by 2050. Hearing loss in individuals is caused by major genetic causes, complications caused at birth, certain infectious diseases, chronic ear infections, use of particular drugs, and exposure to excessive noise, among some other factors. It has also been found that about 1.1 billion young children have suffered hearing losses due to exposure to loud noises and sound levels in recreational settings.



In addition, the expenditure that needs to be spent on hearing loss and the unaddressed hearing loss problems take the total cost to US$750 billion globally in a year. Individuals benefit from early detection of hearing loss so they can be given hearing aids and no future damage occurs to their ears.

There are different solutions that are being implemented and recommenced by the patients, such as cochlear implants, and assistive devices, among others. Therefore, this is increasing the awareness among patients and thus causing a surge in the demand for hearing aids and propelling the market growth over the forecast period.



Increasing efforts are being made by the organizations in order to promote the usage and adoption of hearing aids among patients that are suffering from different types of hearing loss in order to improve their hearing capability and prevent further damage to their ears and ear health.



There are organizations that are involved in providing assistance by setting up programmes in order to decrease the cases of hearing loss and prevent further damage that can be caused to individuals due to any lack of awareness. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) is assisting the Member States in order to develop programmes for ear health and hearing care that must be integrated into the primary healthcare system of every country. Some of the work WHO is carrying out includes;



providing technical support in the member states for facilitating the development of the national plans for hearing care, taking steps and measures in order to provide the necessary resources in order to effectively guide healthcare providers and healthcare workers in regards to hearing care. Providing technical resources and other forms of guidance for the purpose of training healthcare workers on hearing care and distributing the recommendations so as to address the major and preventable causes of hearing loss and undertaking advocacy so that awareness regarding hearing loss and hearing problems can be raised about the rising prevalence and impacts that hearing loss holds.



Some of the few key points and platforms that are being focused on are building effective partnerships, hearing care programs, and taking effective initiatives to make hearing aids and other hearing assist solutions more affordable to the low-income population as well. Furthermore, WHO is also promoting their WHO-ITUY global standard in which they have prescribed the recommended hearing levels and other basic standards for home audio equipment and devices, so as to promote the practice of safe listening and not cause any damage to the ears, which is being achieved through their Make Listening Safe initiative.

Hence, the presence of such safety guidelines and the continuous efforts being made by organizations such as WHO, among others, are leading to an increased demand for hearing aids and thus contributing to the market growth further over the forecast period.



The offering of better and more advanced varieties of hearing aids with enhanced technologies such as AI and durability, among other properties, by existing and new players in different markets is estimated to lead to increased adoption and propel the market growth further over the forecast period.

