Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Report 2022-2032: Technological Advancements in the Field of Hematologic Malignancies Testing Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market: Focus on Hematologic Malignancies Testing Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market: Industry Overview

The global hematologic malignancies testing market is projected to reach $11,680.1 million by 2032, growing from $2,606.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.23% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The global market for hematologic malignancies testing has grown significantly, owing to the rising demand for numerous biomarker-based molecular diagnostics.

The advancements have aided in enhancing the quality of life and decreasing treatment costs and time, driving the overall growth of the healthcare diagnostics market. Furthermore, the worldwide hematologic malignancies testing market is being driven by rising awareness and adoption of the precision diagnostic technique in both developed and developing countries.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Hematologic malignancies are a type of cancer that starts in blood-forming tissue, such as the bone marrow or immune system cells. With an enhanced genomic review of cancer and developments in molecular diagnostic technology, genetic characterization has become increasingly important in the clinical evaluation of practically every kind of hematologic malignancy. In economically developed countries, hematological malignancies (blood cancers) are the fifth most prevalent cancer kind.

They're generally divided into three groups based on whether cancer starts in the blood (leukemia), lymph nodes (Hodgkin's lymphoma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma), or bone (osteosarcomas and myelomas). The global hematologic malignancies testing market is undergoing a significant change about the advancements that have already taken place and are currently invading the market space.

Additionally, with the emergence of advanced diagnostic technologies, there is immense potential for emerging submarkets such as the nucleic acid extraction market to continue fueling the overall hematologic malignancies testing market. Further, with highly opportunistic trends coming into play with the rapid incorporation of hematologic malignancies testing in the management of cancer in healthcare settings, there is immense potential for growth in this market.

Market Segmentation

by Platform

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Flow Cytometry

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Other Platforms

by Disease

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Myeloproliferative Neoplasm

Myelodysplastic Syndrome

by Product

Kits

Services

by End User

Specialty Clinics and Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Research Institutions

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the hematologic malignancies testing market:

Increasing Key Player Initiatives

Growing Funding in the Market for Hematologic Malignancies Testing

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Lack of Qualified Professionals

Issues Concerning the Analytical Validity of Cancer Genetic Testing

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Abbott.

ASURAGEN, INC.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

ARUP Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc.

ICON plc

Invivoscribe, Inc.

Invitae Corporation.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

NeoGenomics Laboratories

OHSU's Knight Diagnostic Laboratories

Precipio

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Impact Analysis

2.3 Market Drivers

2.3.1 Rising Incidence in Hematologic Malignancies

2.3.1.1 New Cases

2.3.1.2 Deaths

2.3.2 Increasing Key Player Initiatives

2.3.3 Growing Funding in the Market for Hematologic Malignancies Testing

2.4 Market Restraints

2.4.1 Lack of Qualified Professionals

2.4.2 Issues Concerning the Analytical Validity of Cancer Genetic Testing

2.5 Market Opportunities

2.5.1 Increasing Research and Development Activities

2.5.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Hematologic Malignancies Testing

2.6 Industry Analysis

2.7 COVID-19's Impact on Cancer Diagnostic Market

2.8 Supply Chain Analysis

2.8.1 Key Entities in Supply Chain

2.9 Pricing Analysis

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Synergistic Activities

3.3 Product Launches

3.4 Product Approvals

3.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.6 Other Business Activities

3.7 Market Share Analysis (by Company), 2020 and 2021

3.8 Growth-Share Analysis (by Platform)

4 Products

5 Platform

6 Diseases

7 End User

8 Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsu152

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets