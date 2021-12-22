Global Hematology Testing Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring Abbott, Boule Diagnostics and Diatron Among Others

Dec 22, 2021, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hematology Testing Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Hematology Testing Market Report
The hematology testing market size was valued at USD 3,384.34 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4,409.22 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period
Market Overview
The growth of the market can be attributed to the high prevalence/incidence of several acute, chronic, and infectious diseases, especially blood-related ailments. An increased number of programmed parameters in the hematology analyzers have increased their scope of usage in various new health condition diagnostics. The conventional methods are very expensive for the rare blood-related disorders in the market. There is a huge scope for hematology testing in the new disease conditions.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hematology testing market -
- Artificial Intelligence in Hematology Testing
- Increase in Demand for Point of Care Hematology Testing
- Technological Advancements in Hematology Testing
- Increased Adoption of Telehealth
- Increasing Product Launches
- Integration of Flow-Cytometry with Hematology Analysers
- Increasing Blood Transfusions & Donations
Key Highlights
- At least once in a lifetime, 70% of the population will undergo the CBC test. The scope of CDC is increasing for various new diagnostics. This will drive the market largely.
- Due to the shortage of physicians and other benefits through the telehealth platforms, the hospitals are largely adopting telehealth. This scenario has a major impact on the hematology market. The doctors prescribe the tests, the patients are preferring to undergo tests in the nearby smaller diagnostic labs or physician offices and share the results in the telehealth platform.
Key Questions Answered:
1. What is the size of the hematology testing market?
2. What are the latest trends in the global hematology diagnostic market?
3. Which region has the highest share in the hematology testing market?
4. Who are the end-users in the hematology testing market?
5. Who are the key players in the hematology testing market?
