Global Herbal Medicines Market Report Report 2023: A $248.6 Billion Market by 2030 - Ashwagandha Emerges as the Star Performer

May 12, 2023
Global Herbal Medicines Market to Reach $248.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Herbal Medicines estimated at US$135.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$248.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Herbal Pharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$106.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Herbal Functional Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Herbal Medicines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$50.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$40.3 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Role of Herbal Medicine in the Fight against COVID-19
- Pandemic-Driven Consumer Focus on Health & Wellness Drives Consumption of Herbal Supplements and Foods
- Heal Thyself Motto amid COVID-19 Propels Uptake of Herbal Medicines
- Herbal Medicines Find Use as Agents in Management of COVID-19 Patients
- Herbal Medicines and Natural Products Exhibit Potential in Fighting COVID-19
- Herbal Medicines on the March as Mutant Versions of COVID-19 Virus Emerge
- Regional Overview of How Herbal Medicine has Gained Attention Amid the Pandemic
- Herbal Companies Focus on Adapting and Tapping Opportunities Emerging from COVID-19 Pandemic
- A Prelude to Herbs
- An Introduction to Herbal Medicine
- Global Market Outlook
- Analysis by Geographic Region
- An Overview of Select Markets
- Why Have Few Herbal Medicines Secured Approval as Prescription Medicines?
- Competition
- Herbal Medicines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Ayurvedic Medicines Market - Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Market to Gain from Mounting Concerns Over Side Effect Profile of Synthetic Drugs
- Growing Inclination towards Traditional Medicines to Widen the Addressable Market
- Rising Uptake of Medicinal Herbs Enriched Functional Foods
- Herbal Supplements Gain Traction
- Key Trends and Products Shaping the Herbal Supplements Market
- Leaves, Roots Extracts Thrive Well
- Rising Popularity of Curcumin & Turmeric Products
- Consumer Focus on Self-Care Organic Products
- Nutritional Deficiency & Sedentary Lifestyle Open New Avenues
- Ashwagandha: A Star Performer
- Fall of CBD Products
- Adaptogens: Growing Role as a Stress Buster
- Natural Garlic Herbal Supplements Gain Interest for Keeping a Healthy Heart
- Ginkgo Biloba Gains Popularity for Treatment of Blood Disorders and Memory Disorders
- Echinacea Gets Popular for Immune Stimulating Properties
- St. John's Wort for Depression and Mood Disorders
- Ginseng Supplements for Energy Boost
- Ayurvedic Supplements Go Mainstream
- Research Evidence Supports Positive Role of Herbal Remedies in Boosting Immunity and Stress Management
- Changing Demographics and Growing Emphasis on Preventive Healthcare Boost Prospects
- Demand for Traditional Chinese Medicine Surges amid the Pandemic
- New Technologies Transform Chinese Herbal Medicine
- Indian Ayurveda to Witness Rapid Worldwide Growth led by the Pandemic
- Demand for Ashwagandha Containing Supplements to Soar
- Ayurvedic Medicine Finds Acceptance Amidst the Pandemic
- Growing Opportunities for Herbal Medicines in Beauty & Cosmetics Sector
- Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance Drives Opportunities
- Deaths from Antimicrobial Resistance to Increase by 2050
- With Depression Increasingly Becoming a Common, Herbal Alternatives Gain Attention
- Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by Depressive Disorder Type
- Herbal Supplement Usage in Dentistry Surges amid Concerns
- Rising Global Aging Population Drives Demand
- Unique Healthcare Needs of Women Propel Demand for Various Herbal Supplements
- Increasing Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs that Aid Weight Loss
- Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Consumer Demand
- Urbanization Trend Drives Uptake of Herbal Supplements
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Regulatory Regime for Herbal Medicine
- The EU Regulatory System for Herbal Medicinal Products
- Emerging Demand for CSR and Sustainable Sourcing
- Key Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Herbal Medicines and Supplements
- Risk Drug Interactions between Herbs and Conventional Drugs Challenge Market Prospects
- Safety Assessment and Registration Requirements Restrict Herbal Medicinal Market
