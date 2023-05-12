Global Herbal Medicines Market Report Report 2023: A $248.6 Billion Market by 2030 - Ashwagandha Emerges as the Star Performer

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Herbal Medicines: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Herbal Medicines Market to Reach $248.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Herbal Medicines estimated at US$135.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$248.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Herbal Pharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$106.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Herbal Functional Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

The Herbal Medicines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$50.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$40.3 Billion by the year 2030.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Role of Herbal Medicine in the Fight against COVID-19

Pandemic-Driven Consumer Focus on Health & Wellness Drives Consumption of Herbal Supplements and Foods

Heal Thyself Motto amid COVID-19 Propels Uptake of Herbal Medicines

Herbal Medicines Find Use as Agents in Management of COVID-19 Patients

Herbal Medicines and Natural Products Exhibit Potential in Fighting COVID-19

Herbal Medicines on the March as Mutant Versions of COVID-19 Virus Emerge

Regional Overview of How Herbal Medicine has Gained Attention Amid the Pandemic

Herbal Companies Focus on Adapting and Tapping Opportunities Emerging from COVID-19 Pandemic

A Prelude to Herbs

An Introduction to Herbal Medicine

Global Market Outlook

Analysis by Geographic Region

An Overview of Select Markets

Why Have Few Herbal Medicines Secured Approval as Prescription Medicines?

Competition

Herbal Medicines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Ayurvedic Medicines Market - Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market to Gain from Mounting Concerns Over Side Effect Profile of Synthetic Drugs

Growing Inclination towards Traditional Medicines to Widen the Addressable Market

Rising Uptake of Medicinal Herbs Enriched Functional Foods

Herbal Supplements Gain Traction

Key Trends and Products Shaping the Herbal Supplements Market

Leaves, Roots Extracts Thrive Well

Rising Popularity of Curcumin & Turmeric Products

Consumer Focus on Self-Care Organic Products

Nutritional Deficiency & Sedentary Lifestyle Open New Avenues

Ashwagandha: A Star Performer

Fall of CBD Products

Adaptogens: Growing Role as a Stress Buster

Natural Garlic Herbal Supplements Gain Interest for Keeping a Healthy Heart

Ginkgo Biloba Gains Popularity for Treatment of Blood Disorders and Memory Disorders

Echinacea Gets Popular for Immune Stimulating Properties

St. John's Wort for Depression and Mood Disorders

Ginseng Supplements for Energy Boost

Ayurvedic Supplements Go Mainstream

Research Evidence Supports Positive Role of Herbal Remedies in Boosting Immunity and Stress Management

Changing Demographics and Growing Emphasis on Preventive Healthcare Boost Prospects

Demand for Traditional Chinese Medicine Surges amid the Pandemic

New Technologies Transform Chinese Herbal Medicine

Indian Ayurveda to Witness Rapid Worldwide Growth led by the Pandemic

Demand for Ashwagandha Containing Supplements to Soar

Ayurvedic Medicine Finds Acceptance Amidst the Pandemic

Growing Opportunities for Herbal Medicines in Beauty & Cosmetics Sector

Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance Drives Opportunities

Deaths from Antimicrobial Resistance to Increase by 2050

With Depression Increasingly Becoming a Common, Herbal Alternatives Gain Attention

Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by Depressive Disorder Type

Herbal Supplement Usage in Dentistry Surges amid Concerns

Rising Global Aging Population Drives Demand

Unique Healthcare Needs of Women Propel Demand for Various Herbal Supplements

Increasing Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs that Aid Weight Loss

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Consumer Demand

Urbanization Trend Drives Uptake of Herbal Supplements

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Regulatory Regime for Herbal Medicine

The EU Regulatory System for Herbal Medicinal Products

Emerging Demand for CSR and Sustainable Sourcing

Key Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Herbal Medicines and Supplements

Risk Drug Interactions between Herbs and Conventional Drugs Challenge Market Prospects

Safety Assessment and Registration Requirements Restrict Herbal Medicinal Market

