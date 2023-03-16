Global House Wraps Strategic Business Report 2023: Material Innovation Continues to Drive Market Growth

Mar 16, 2023, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "House Wraps: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for House Wraps estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Non-Perforated House Wraps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Perforated House Wraps segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The House Wraps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$988.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.
