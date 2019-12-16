Global HV and EHV Cable Market, 2020 - A Comprehensive Report on the Current Usage, Consumption, Future Demand and Supply of EHV and HV Cables

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Markets for HV and EHV Cable Ed 1 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is based on two comprehensive surveys of cable length in km by voltage:



1. The land based transmission and distribution networks of 162 countries. The objective is to position EHV and HV cable within the entire network systems from EHV transmission to LV distribution in 2019, analysing each national grid by overhead lines, underground cables, and voltages. The data is derived from a survey of 186 utilities, together with secondary research of national sources.



2. Worldwide subsea cables - land-to-land interconnections, export cable for wind farms, power-from-shore cables for oil & gas platforms, analysing interconnector cable and export cable by voltage. Based on secondary research of 202 subsea power cable systems.



Analysis by five voltage groups:

EHV: >330 kV

EHV: 200<_30 />

HV: 100<_00 />

MV: >12<_00 />

LV: <_00 v_12="v_12" />

The market for HV and EHV cable is changing, on both the supply and demand sides. Suppliers are developing new technology with higher voltage cables and thinner dielectric insulation. On the demand side, regulation is being enacted for the new generation of EHV transmission corridors, city networks and environmental hazards. User practices are changing, with MV cable migrating to HV. These issues are identified and discussed.



Opportunities for HV underground cable - UGC amounts to 17.4% of total network mileage and 2.4% of the HV networks, but in both grids is on the increase in niche segments. Globally, transmission is in a phase of growth and modernisation involving large expenditures. Many national studies have outlined the pros and cons and made recommendations for EHV & HV UGC (= 330 kV/= 200 kV/ =100 kV) and identified cases for full and partial undergrounding. The report lists these opportunities and relevant national policies which will shape future markets.



Opportunities for HV subsea cable - The current state of the three major subsea cable segments are outlined and future developments flagged; land and island connections, offshore wind power, oil & gas power-fromshore and umbilicals. The report identifies the growth areas including trends from MV cable to HV.



The technologies of HV and EHV underground and subsea cables are outlined; high pressure fluid filled pipe (HPFF), high pressure gas filled pipe (HPGF), self-contained fluid filled (SCFF)/mass impregnated MI, EPR and XLPE dielectric insulated cable. The differences of composition are outlined, with advantages and disadvantages for each type, with historical and present usage trends.



New HV technologies are being commercialised; superconductors are already well established in medical ro- botics , and are starting to be installed in power transmission applications; GTW, Gas to Wire, is being promoted and the first project is about to take off, converting gas to electricity at the offshore platform site and transporting it to land grid via offshore wind turbine export cables, using surplus capacity. Manufacturers are pushing the boundaries to develop thinner cables and higher voltages for EHV and HV dielectric cables.



Company profiles of key HV and EHV cable players:

Prysmian

Nexans

NKT High Voltage Cables

Cablel Hellenic Cables

Southwire

Parker Scanrope

Leoni

Sumitomo

Fujikura

Hitachi Cable

J-Power Systems (JPS)

LS Cable & System

Iljin Cable

Finolex J-Power Systems Private Ltd (FJPS)

Ningbao Orient Cable

Far East Cable Co Ltd

Wanda Group Holdings Co Ltd

Baosheng High Voltage Cable Co Ltd BHVC

Jiangsu Shangshang Cable Group

Production of HV and EHV cable is a complex process taking quite a long time and demanding continuous monitoring. Several of the leading international manufacturers were unwilling to divulge production capacity. The publisher has assessed capacity on a regional basis, from company reports, from actual production and estimated utilisation.



Production of subsea cable is more complicated than for underground cable, requiring longer cable lengths and additional mechanical protection. Subsea cable is ordered as a customised product with longer lead times than underground cable.



Suppliers of subsea cable are outlined. Production capacity is still limited, but new entrants are coming into the market in regions where subsea cable is starting a growth trend.



Rights of Way are critical in deciding between overhead lines and underground cable. Combined with EMF - electromagnetic fields - the issue may not always be clear cut and is subject to increasing regulation. Parts of UGC paths produce higher EMF than overhead aerial lines. These issues are discussed in the report.

Executive Summary



CHAPTER 1 - HIGH VOLTAGE CABLE SECTOR DEFINITIONS



Definition of High Voltage and Extra High Voltage' and end-use categories, types of cable and voltage, HVAC and HVDC.



CHAPTER 2 - HIGH VOLTAGE CABLE BASE



Cumulative installed bases of underground and subsea cable, cumulative installed bases of land based underground cable by region and voltage, with regional summary analysis.



CHAPTER 3 - ANNUAL CONSUMPTION OF EHV AND HV UNDERGROUND AND SUBSEA CABLE



Consumption in km of cable and value



CHAPTER 4 - LAND BASED UNDERGROUND CABLE BASE



The scale of global undergrounding, partial undergrounding, transmission and distribution undergrounding. Regional and national analysis by regions; each regional section contains the following figures and tables; 68 pages of detailed information and analysis. 1. Length of OHL and UGC in Middle Eastern countries by ckm, 2018 2. Length of HV, MV & LV underground cable in Middle Eastern countries by ckm, 2018 3. Penetration of HV, MV & LV underground cable in Middle Eastern countries by ckm, 2018 4. Length of HV, MV & LV OHL and UGC underground cable in Middle Eastern countries by ckm, 2018 5. Underground cable by voltage and line length in ckm, Middle East by country, 2018 Regions covered: Europe, CIS, Asia, Pacific, Middle East, Africa, North America, South and Central America. 162 countries are included in the tables and the major countries ae profiled.



CHAPTER 5 - SUBSEA POWER CABLES - PROJECTS AND MARKETS



The subsea energy markets consist of connections between land masses, wind power and oil & gas exploration and production. These markets require three categories of cable; subsea cable - export and transmission cable EHV, and HV - array cable HV and MV; umbilical cable - MV, trending to HV; topside cable - MV and LV. Current subsea cable installations. Tables of existing and future land-to-land interconnections, wind farms, power-from-shore cables, with subsea and underground cable lengths by km and voltage.



CHAPTER 6 - OFFSHORE WIND POWER



Assessment of the wind power sector and future developments with country analysis, and usage of cable.



CHAPTER 7 - THE OFFSHORE OIL & GAS CABLE MARKET



Assessment of developments and usage of cable and cable types and technology.



CHAPTER 8 - THE TYPES AND TECHNOLOGIES OF EHV AND HV CABLE



High Voltage cables (HVC) are used in three different configurations; overhead (uninsulated) conductors or lines (OHL), underground (insulated) cables (UGC), and subsea (insulated) cables. Each type can be AC or DC. This chapter outlines the technology of each category, for land-based UGC and subsea cable. Four basic categories of cable; high-pressure, fluid-filled pipe (HPFF), high pressure, gas-filled pipe (HPGF), self-contained fluid-filled (SCFF), solid cable, cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) - outlines, diagrams, strengths and applications of each technology - MI, XLPE, EPR.



CHAPTER 9 - INSTALLATION OF UNDERGROUND HV & EHV LAND CABLES



Methods and applications for each type of installation of UGC.



CHAPTER 10 - SUBMARINE POWER CABLES AND INSTALLATION



Methods and applications for the subsea power cable.



CHAPTER 11 - ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY, SUPERCONDUCTORS



The development of LTS and HTS SC technology, current status and market.



CHAPTER 12 - GAS TO WIRE



A brief resume of this new technology for using spare transmission capacity.



CHAPTER 13 - ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES - ELECTROMAGNETIC FIELDS IN LAND BASED SYSTEMS



Environmental issues which impinge on transmission, with implications for rights of way.



CHAPTER 14 - COMPANY PROFILES AND CABLE MARKET SHARES



Company profiles and assessment of production capacity. Prysmian, Nexans, KT High Voltage Cables, Cablel Hellenic Cables, Southwire, Parker Scanrope, Leoni, Sumitomo, Fujikura, Hitachi Cable, J-Power Systems (JPS), LS Cable & System, Iljin Cable, Finolex J-Power Systems Private Ltd (FJPS), Ningbao Orient Cable, Far East Cable Co Ltd, Wanda Group Holdings Co Ltd, Baosheng High Voltage Cable Co Ltd BHVC, Jiangsu Shangshang Cable Group.



CHAPTER 15 - SUBSEA CABLE MANUFACTURERS



Listing of suppliers of subsea cable and commentary on the market leaders



CHAPTER 16 - GLOSSARY

