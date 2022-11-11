Global Hybrid Devices Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Lenovo, HP, Microsoft and Dell Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hybrid Devices Market By Type, By Screen Size, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the hybrid devices market was valued at $30.06 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $151.88 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.



Hybrid devices are the devices that associate the productivity and functionalities of a laptop with similar functionality of a tablet in a single device. These devices are differentiated into convertible and detachable hybrid dices. The convertible hybrid devices come with a functionality of converting the device into a tablet by rotating, sliding or folding the keyboard behind or within a framework.

A detachable hybrid device portrays the ability to disengage its keyboard and function as a lightweight tablet PC without the need to carry the additional weight of the keyboard. Over the years, desktops and laptops have been given utmost importance, owing to the presentation of information and other generic functions that they perform. However, technological developments in functionalities and mobility of computers have led to end users switching from traditional to hybrid devices. Hybrid devices are preferred over other devices majorly due to their functionalities such as lightness in weight and for performing work on the go.



Key impacting factors of the hybrid devices are high demand for devices with longer battery life, increasing acceptance of hybrid devices for enterprise mobility, and use of touchscreen technology. These factors have significantly contributed toward growth of the hybrid devices market, and are anticipated to impact the market growth during the forecast period.



The world hybrid devices market is segmented on the basis of type, screen size, end user, and geography. Hybrid devices, by type, are sub segmented into convertible devices and detachable devices. In convertible hybrid devices, the keyboard can be rotated, slid, or folded behind or within a chassis.

Detachable hybrid devices are those with detachable keyboards that function as a lightweight tablet device. Based on screen size, the market is divided into three categories: less than 12 inches, 12-15 inches, and greater than 15 inches. Further, the market is segmented based on end users into personal use, IT and Telecom, educational institutions, healthcare, and others. Moreover, the market is geographically segmented under the regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the market are: ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Lenovo, HP Development Company, L.P., Microsoft, Dell Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Corporation, Acer Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, and LG Corporation.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the hybrid devices market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of hybrid devices market for the period 2020-2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Regulatory Guidelines

3.8. Market Share Analysis

3.9. Key Regulation Analysis

3.10. Patent Landscape



CHAPTER 4: HYBRID DEVICES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Detachable

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Convertible

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: HYBRID DEVICES MARKET, BY SCREEN SIZE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Less Than 12 Inches

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 12-15 Inches

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Greater than 15 Inches

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: HYBRID DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 IT and Telecom

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Personal Use

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Educational Institutions

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Healthcare

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: HYBRID DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxryif

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets