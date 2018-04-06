Global Hydrocyclone Market 2018-2022: Growing Investments in Wastewater Treatment Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Hydrocyclone Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hydrocyclone market to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Hydrocyclone Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is hydrocyclone automation systems for process optimization. The emergence of automation has covered almost all the aspects of the manufacturing as well as other industries. The need for process optimization to achieve energy efficiency and reduce operating costs without compromising with the quality of output has resulted in automation's growing popularity.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing investments in wastewater treatment. With growing political uncertainty around the world and most stock markets fully valued, it is important for investors to make sure that their portfolios include investments that will provide attractive rate of returns over an extended period.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is quick wearing of parts. Hydrocyclones are devices that apply centrifugal force to a fluid mixture to separate or classify heavy and light components. Hydrocyclones use a feed pump that pumps the slurry or fluid into a hydrocyclone. Through a feed pump, fluids enter a hydrocyclone with high velocity, which is used to create a spiral path inside the hydrocyclone vessel.
Key vendors
- FLSmidth
- Multotec
- Schlumberger
- Siemens
- TechnipFMC
- The Weir Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Solid-liquid hydrocyclone- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Liquid-liquid hydrocyclones - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Dense media hydrocyclones - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Hydrocyclone automation systems for process optimization
- Increased need for water treatment in developing countries
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/28c3b5/global?w=5
