Global Hydrocyclone Market 2018-2022: Growing Investments in Wastewater Treatment Driving Growth

The global hydrocyclone market to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Hydrocyclone Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is hydrocyclone automation systems for process optimization. The emergence of automation has covered almost all the aspects of the manufacturing as well as other industries. The need for process optimization to achieve energy efficiency and reduce operating costs without compromising with the quality of output has resulted in automation's growing popularity.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing investments in wastewater treatment. With growing political uncertainty around the world and most stock markets fully valued, it is important for investors to make sure that their portfolios include investments that will provide attractive rate of returns over an extended period.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is quick wearing of parts. Hydrocyclones are devices that apply centrifugal force to a fluid mixture to separate or classify heavy and light components. Hydrocyclones use a feed pump that pumps the slurry or fluid into a hydrocyclone. Through a feed pump, fluids enter a hydrocyclone with high velocity, which is used to create a spiral path inside the hydrocyclone vessel.

Key vendors

FLSmidth

Multotec

Schlumberger

Siemens

TechnipFMC

The Weir Group



