Global Hydrogen Economy Report 2023: Growing Interest in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles Presents Opportunities

Global investments in building the hydrogen economy totaled nearly $19.4 billion in 2021, are expected to exceed $21 billion in 2022 and should reach $38.5 billion in 2027.

These figures represent a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% from 2022 through 2027.

Report Scope

The report covers the global market for technologies used in the supply, storage and distribution of hydrogen; its conversion to other forms of energy or direct consumption as a fuel; and miscellaneous other types of hydrogen-related technology, such as hydrogen sensors. The market figures represent estimated investment costs based on data from manufacturers and a variety of other sources. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The report includes:

An overview of the technologies and opportunities for the hydrogen economy market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Brief description about hydrogen economy, its definitions and characteristics and coverage of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities

Information on technologies used for production, storage, and distribution of hydrogen along with electrochemical energy conversion technologies

Identification of challenges and discussion on how to overcome from those to reach its commercialization potential

A look at the government programs and policies in support of the hydrogen economy

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing This Study

1.3 What's New in This Update?

1.4 Scope of Report

1.5 Information Sources

1.6 Methodology

1.7 Geographic Breakdown

1.8 Analyst's Credentials

1.9 Custom Research

1.10 Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Hydrogen Production and Trade Overview-Key Countries

3.2.1 China

3.2.2 United States

3.2.3 Russia

3.2.4 Japan

3.2.5 South Korea

3.2.6 Canada

3.3 Future Applications of Hydrogen

Chapter 4 Hydrogen Market Value Chain

4.1 Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Clean Energy

5.1.2 Government Support and Funding

5.1.3 Advancements in Technology

5.2 Market Opportunities

5.2.1 Growing Interest in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

5.2.2 Industrial and Commercial Applications

5.2.3 Energy Storage

5.3 Market Challenges

5.3.1 High Production Cost

5.3.2 Lack of Infrastructure

5.3.3 Lack of Awareness and Limited Public Acceptance

5.3.4 Technical Challenges

5.3.5 Standardization and Regulations

Chapter 6 Hydrogen Economy

6.1 Elements of Hydrogen Economy

6.1.1 Hydrogen Characteristics

6.1.2 Types of Hydrogen Production

6.1.3 Global Hydrogen Market

6.1.4 Rationale for a Hydrogen Economy

Chapter 7 Government-Supported Hydrogen Initiatives

7.1 Government-Supported Hydrogen Initiatives

7.1.1 U.S.

7.1.2 European Union

7.1.3 Asia-Pacific

7.1.4 Other Countries

7.1.5 Intergovernmental Programs

Chapter 8 Impact of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War

8.1 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

8.2 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 9 Technology Background

9.1 Technologies

9.1.1 Hydrogen Supply Technologies

9.1.2 Hydrogen Storage Technologies

9.1.3 Hydrogen Distribution Technologies

9.1.4 Electrochemical Energy Conversion Technologies

9.1.5 Direct Hydrogen Combustion Technologies

9.1.6 Other Technologies

Chapter 10 Hydrogen Supply

10.1 Overview

10.2 Hydrogen Production Processes

10.2.1 Thermal Processes

10.2.2 Electrolytic Processes

10.2.3 Photolytic Processes

10.2.4 Other Types of Process

10.2.5 Emerging Production Technologies

10.2.6 Catalysts

10.2.7 Patent Analysis

10.3 Hydrogen Purification Processes

10.3.1 Pressure Swing Adsorption

10.3.2 Membrane-Based Systems

10.3.3 Cryogenic and Other Technologies

10.3.4 Patent Analysis

10.4 Markets

10.4.1 Hydrogen Production

10.4.2 Hydrogen Purification

Chapter 11 Hydrogen Storage

11.1 Overview

11.2 Principal Technologies

11.2.1 Direct Storage of Hydrogen

11.2.2 Hydrocarbons

11.2.3 Ammonia Storage

11.2.4 Metal Hydrides

11.2.5 Zeolites

11.2.6 Other Nanostructured Materials

11.2.7 Other Storage Technologies

11.3 Patent Analysis

11.3.1 Patents by Technology Type

11.3.2 Patent Trends over Time

11.3.3 Major Intellectual Property Portfolios

11.4 Markets

11.4.1 Pressurized Cylinders

11.4.2 Hydrogen Fuel Tanks

Chapter 12 Bulk Hydrogen Distribution

12.1 Overview

12.2 Principal Technologies

12.2.1 Tank Trucks, Railcars, Barges

12.2.2 Tube Trailers

12.2.3 Pipelines

12.2.4 Hydrogen Stations

12.3 Patent Analysis

12.3.1 Patents by Type of Technology

12.3.2 Patents by Assignee

12.4 Markets

12.4.1 Transmission

12.4.2 Hydrogen Stations

Chapter 13 Electrochemical Energy Conversion

13.1 Overview

13.2 Principal Technologies

13.2.1 Description

13.2.2 Main Technologies

13.3 Patent Analysis

13.3.1 Patents by Technology Type

13.3.2 Patent Trends over Time

13.3.3 Major IP Portfolios

13.4 Markets

Chapter 14 Direct Combustion of Hydrogen

14.1 Overview

14.2 Technologies

14.2.1 Internal Combustion Engines

14.2.2 Turbines

14.3 Patents

14.4 Markets

14.4.1 Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engines

14.4.2 Hydrogen Turbines

Chapter 15 Other Hydrogen-Related Technologies

15.1 Overview

15.2 Hydrogen Sensors

15.2.1 Technologies

15.3 Patents

15.4 Markets

Chapter 16 Company Profiles

Chapter 17 Appendix: Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Extraction Technologies Inc.

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Element One

Engie SA

Ergenics

Fuelcell Energy Inc.

HCE LLC

ITM Power PLC

Iwatani Corp.

Linde PLC

Magna Steyr AG & Co. KG

Makel Engineering Inc.

NEL ASA

Plug Power Inc.

Powertech Labs Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bmawma

