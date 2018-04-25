Global In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market 2018-2023: Increasing Adoption of Fully Automated Instruments and Automation in Laboratories

The global in vitro diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 87.93 Billion by 2023 from USD 68.12 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.2%.



The rising demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing adoption of fully-automated instruments and automation in laboratories, increasing adoption of point-of-care testing, and growing awareness of personalized medicine are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

On the basis of technology, the market is broadly divided into immunochemistry/immunoassay, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, hematology, microbiology, coagulation & hemostasis, urinalysis, and other technologies. The immunochemistry/immunoassay segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing preference for these technologies in clinical diagnostics over conventional methods and the ability of immunoassay/immunochemistry technologies to offer faster results with high-sensitivity and accuracy.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into laboratories, hospitals, academic institutes, point-of-care testing, patient self-testing, and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD market in 2017, owing to the large volume of diagnostic tests carried out in hospitals. However, the point-of-care testing segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018 owing to the availability of government funds, growing use of molecular diagnostics in genetic disorders and cancer screening, and the presence of key players in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to rising healthcare expenditure; increasing number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China; increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases; rapid development in the healthcare infrastructure of developing countries such as India, China, and South Korea; and increasing per capita income of the middle-class population in the region.

The major factors driving the growth of this market in the North American region include accessibility to advanced technologies, increasing demand for laboratory automation, expansion of molecular diagnostics for genetic disorders and cancer screening, and presence of major leading companies in the US.



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Fully Automated Instruments and Automation in Laboratories

5.2.1.3 Growing Awareness on Personalized Medicine

5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Point-Of-Care Testing

5.2.2 Restraint

5.2.2.1 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Condition-Specific Markers and Tests

5.2.3.2 Growing Significance of Companion Diagnostics

5.2.3.3 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Changing Regulatory Landscape

5.2.4.2 Operational Barriers Faced in Conducting Diagnostic Tests



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Automation of Clinical Laboratory Techniques

6.2.2 Microfluidics-Based Poc and Loc Diagnostic Devices for Laboratory Testing

6.2.3 Rise in Number of Reagent Rental Agreements

6.3 Regulatory Overview

6.3.1 US

6.3.2 Canada

6.3.3 Europe

6.3.4 Japan

6.3.5 China

6.3.6 India

6.3.7 Indonesia

6.3.8 Russia

6.3.9 Saudi Arabia

6.3.10 Mexico

6.3.11 Brazil

6.3.12 South Korea

6.4 Vendor Benchmarking



7 In Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Reagents & Kits

7.3 Instruments

7.3.1 Fully Automated Instruments

7.3.2 Semi-Automated Instruments

7.3.3 Other Instruments

7.4 Data Management Software

7.5 Services



8 In Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Immunoassay/Immunochemistry

8.2.1 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

8.2.1.1 Chemiluminescence Immunoassays

8.2.1.2 Fluorescence Immunoassays

8.2.1.3 Colorimetric Immunoassays

8.2.2 Radioimmunoassay

8.2.3 Rapid Test

8.2.4 Western Blotting

8.2.5 Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assays

8.3 Clinical Chemistry

8.3.1 Basic Metabolic Panel

8.3.2 Electrolyte Panel

8.3.3 Liver Panel

8.3.4 Lipid Profile

8.3.5 Renal Profile

8.3.6 Thyroid Function Panel

8.3.7 Specialty Chemical Tests

8.4 Molecular Diagnostics

8.4.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction

8.4.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

8.4.3 Microarray

8.4.4 Hybridization

8.4.5 Dna Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing

8.4.6 Other Mdx Technologies

8.5 Microbiology

8.6 Hematology

8.7 Coagulation and Hemostasis

8.8 Urinalysis

8.9 Other IVD Technologies



9 In Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Infectious Diseases

9.3 Diabetes

9.4 Oncology

9.5 Cardiology

9.6 Autoimmune Diseases

9.7 Nephrology

9.8 Drug Testing/Pharmacogenomics

9.9 HIV/Aids

9.10 Other Applications



10 In Vitro Diagnostics Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals

10.3 Laboratories

10.3.1 Large/Reference Laboratories

10.3.2 Medium-Sized Laboratories

10.3.3 Small Laboratories

10.4 Point-Of-Care Testing

10.5 Patient Self-Testing

10.6 Academic Institutes

10.7 Other End Users



11 In Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.2.1 Market Share Analysis, By Technology

12.2.1.1 Clinical Chemistry

12.2.1.2 Immunochemistry/Immunoassay

12.2.1.3 Microbiology

12.2.1.4 Molecular Diagnostics

12.2.1.5 Hematology

12.2.1.6 Coagulation

12.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.3.1 Product Launches

12.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

12.3.3 Acquisitions

12.3.4 Expansions

12.3.5 Other Strategies



