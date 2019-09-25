Global Industrial Brakes Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2019: Market is Expected to Grow to $1,105.7 Million by 2024, from $930.3 Million in 2018

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Brakes Market Research Report: By Type, Industry, Regional Insight - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From $930.3 million in 2018, the industrial brakes market is expected to grow to $1,105.7 million by 2024, witnessing a 3.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing mining activities in developing economies and expansion of the manufacturing and construction sectors. A device that provides friction to a rotating body or holds a component in place without motion is termed as a brake. Industrial brakes are used in cranes, wind turbines, packaging and construction machines, and marine & shipping and metal & mining activities.



The automation of the manufacturing process is the trend in the industrial brakes market. To achieve quality maximization and cost minimization, the demand for making the manufacturing automated is rising across the globe. Huge investments are flowing in so that by switching to automation, the manufacturing efficiency can be improved. Further, the overall improvement in the industrial sector would lead to a high demand for brakes and automation, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Africa. As per the World Investment Report 2018, the foreign direct investment was valued around $476.0 billion in 2017 in the APAC region.



The increase in mining activities in emerging economies is driving the industrial brakes market forward. The improving economic status of countries such as India and China is leading to the growing focus on developing better infrastructure, which is resulting in an increasing demand for commodities including copper, iron, and coal. Further, this increased demand is also resulting in a greater number of exploration activities in the region, thereby leading to the high demand for mining equipment, including industrial brakes.



The industrial brakes market is segmented by region, type, and industry. The industry segment of the market is classified into power generation, manufacturing, marine & shipping, construction, metal & mining, and others. Due to the use of industrial brakes in different manufacturing equipment, such as industrial robotics, automated packaging machines, conveyors, and assembly stations, the manufacturing industry held the largest market share of over 45.0% in 2018. Owing to the rising investment in automation, the manufacturing industry is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Mechanically applied brakes

4.1.1.2 Hydraulically applied brakes

4.1.1.3 Pneumatically applied brakes

4.1.1.4 Electrically applied brakes

4.1.1.5 Others

4.1.2 By Industry

4.1.2.1 Manufacturing

4.1.2.2 Metal & mining

4.1.2.3 Construction

4.1.2.4 Marine & shipping

4.1.2.5 Power generation

4.1.2.6 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Growing application of automation in manufacturing sector

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increase in construction & manufacturing activities

4.3.2.2 Rapid growth of mining in growing economies

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Price volatility of raw materials used for production of industrial brakes

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Emergence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

4.4 List of Component Suppliers

4.5 List of Major End-Users of Industrial Brakes in Different Industries

4.6 Global Wind Power Generation Outlook

4.7 Global Mining Sector Outlook in Various Country

4.8 Global Major Construction Sector Projects



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Industry

5.3 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Aplicacion Nuevas Technologias Antec S.A.

Carlisle Brake & Friction

& Friction Coremo Ocmea S.P.A

Pintsch Bubenzer Gmbh

Ringspann Gmbh

Sibre Siegerland Bremsen Gmbh

Magnetek Inc.

Huawu Solutions

Dellner Brakes Ab.

