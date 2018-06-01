Global Industrial PC Market Report 2018-2023: Increasing Penetration of IoT & Investments in R&D by Big Manufacturing Companies will Increase the Adoption Rate of Industrial PCs

The global industrial PC market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 7.52% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$6.546 billion by 2023, increasing from US$4.236 billion in 2017.

Industrial PC, also known as Industrial computers are somewhat similar to computers used in homes and offices as they have the same hardware components and peripheral devices. The only difference lies in their manufacturing to withstand extreme temperature, high humidity and other severe environmental conditions. An industrial PC can be a computer embedded in a metal case or may be in the form of an all-in-one flat panel.

The design is developed according to their applications and the environmental requirements. Increasing penetration of IoT across all the industries and huge investments in R&D by big manufacturing companies will increase the adoption rate of Industrial PCs over the projected period. Evolution of industries will lead to an increase in the demand for improved and more efficient systems that can handle complex industrial operations. Growing emphasis on regulatory compliances will further boost the market growth of Industrial PCs over the forecast period.

North America has a significant market share in the global industrial PC market due to the rise in technological advancements and a large number of major players investing in the industrial PCs.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Siemens AG, OMRON Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Industrial PC, Inc. among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PC MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Machine control and monitor

5.2. Surveillance for public safety

5.3. Fleet management

5.4. Automated traffic control

5.5. Others

6. GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PC MARKET BY END USER INDUSTRY

6.1. IT & Telecom

6.2. Chemical

6.3. Aerospace & Defense

6.4. Semiconductor & Electronics

6.5. Energy & Power

6.6. Automotive

6.7. Others

7. GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PC MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Recent Deals and Investment

8.3. Strategies of Key Players

9. COMPANY PROFILES



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Kontron S&T AG

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Industrial PC, Inc.

Lanner Electronics Incorporated

Advantech Co., Ltd.

