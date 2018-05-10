Global Industrial Wireless Market in Discrete Industries to 2022

DUBLIN, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial Wireless Market in Discrete Industries 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial wireless market in discrete industries to grow at a CAGR of 17.37% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Industrial Wireless Market in Discrete Industries 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing importance of real-time data analysis. Incorporation of real-time data analytics along with historical data enables the analysis of data to determine new possible outcomes in industrial facilities. The analysts market research analysts have identified the growing importance of real-time data analysis to be one of the primary growth factors for the industrial wireless market in discrete industries.
One trend in the market is growing advancement in communication technology. The growing advancement in communication technology will drive the growth of the industrial wireless market in discrete industries throughout the forecast period. Players in the wireless industry automation market are competing strongly by offering new technologies such as cloud computing and 5G network.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is data security. Industrial internet aids in providing real-time access to operational data, which implies integrating the corporate network with the industrial systems. This integration not only allows end-users to leverage on various capabilities such as predictive maintenance and smart analytics but also exposes the industrial systems to cyber threats.
Key vendors
- ABB
- Cisco
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Segmentation by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Global industrial wireless market by automotive industry
- Global industrial wireless market by electronics industry
- Global industrial wireless market by aerospace industry
- Global industrial wireless market by heavy machinery industry
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Industrial wireless market in discrete industries in EMEA
- Industrial wireless market in discrete industries in Americas
- Industrial wireless market in discrete industries in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing advancement in communication technology
- Methods of improving wireless connection quality
- Emergence of smart factories
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB
- Cisco
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
PART 16: APPENDIX
