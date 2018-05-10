Global Industrial Wireless Market in Discrete Industries to 2022

The global industrial wireless market in discrete industries to grow at a CAGR of 17.37% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Industrial Wireless Market in Discrete Industries 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing importance of real-time data analysis. Incorporation of real-time data analytics along with historical data enables the analysis of data to determine new possible outcomes in industrial facilities. The analysts market research analysts have identified the growing importance of real-time data analysis to be one of the primary growth factors for the industrial wireless market in discrete industries.

One trend in the market is growing advancement in communication technology. The growing advancement in communication technology will drive the growth of the industrial wireless market in discrete industries throughout the forecast period. Players in the wireless industry automation market are competing strongly by offering new technologies such as cloud computing and 5G network.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is data security. Industrial internet aids in providing real-time access to operational data, which implies integrating the corporate network with the industrial systems. This integration not only allows end-users to leverage on various capabilities such as predictive maintenance and smart analytics but also exposes the industrial systems to cyber threats.

Key vendors

ABB

Cisco

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Global industrial wireless market by automotive industry

Global industrial wireless market by electronics industry

Global industrial wireless market by aerospace industry

Global industrial wireless market by heavy machinery industry

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Industrial wireless market in discrete industries in EMEA

Industrial wireless market in discrete industries in Americas

Industrial wireless market in discrete industries in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing advancement in communication technology

Methods of improving wireless connection quality

Emergence of smart factories

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB

Cisco

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

PART 16: APPENDIX





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pfvvr3/global_industrial?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-wireless-market-in-discrete-industries-to-2022-300646420.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

