Global Influenza Tests (Value, Volume, ASP) Market Report 2023: Trends, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures and Forecasts, 2015-2033

The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Influenza Tests market for the year 2020 and beyond. Influenza, also called flu or grippe, is an acute viral infection of the upper or lower respiratory tract that is marked by fever, chills, and a generalized feeling of weakness and pain in the muscles, together with varying degrees of soreness in the head and abdomen. Influenza viruses are categorized as types A, B, C, and D.



For the purpose of this model, infections have been defined as definitively reported positive tests, such as those reported by the World Health Organization FluNet. Data to this resource have been provided remotely to the WHO by the National Influenza Centres (NICs) of the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and other reference laboratories actively collaborating with the GISRS.



Influenza Tests Model includes Influenza Antigen Tests, Lowplex Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) and Multiparameter Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs).



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).

Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Influenza Test and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Influenza Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from2015- 2033.

Market level data on units, average selling prices and market values.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, the publisher's analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Influenza Tests market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Influenza Tests market.

Reimbursement Policies and the Regulatory Landscape

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Companies covered:

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corp

Quidelortho Corp

bioMerieux SA

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

DiaSorin SpA

Becton Dickinson and Co

and Co Qiagen NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Scope

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Influenza Tests market place to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Influenza Tests market.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Influenza Tests market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Influenza Tests market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Influenza Tests market from 2015-2033.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

