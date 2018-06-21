Global Information Security Services Markets 2016-2024: IP4 to IPv6 Transition to Boost Adoption of Information Security Solutions and Services

DUBLIN, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Information Security Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Information Security Services in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Implementation Services
- Consulting Services
- Managed Security Services
- Education & Training
- Response Services
The report profiles 232 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- CA Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
- Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (UK)
- Forcepoint (USA)
- Fortinet, Inc. (USA)
- F-Secure Corporation (Finland)
- Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
- Hewlett-Packard Company (USA)
- IBM Corporation (USA)
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)
- McAfee, Inc. (USA)
- Optiv Security Inc. (USA)
- Proofpoint, Inc. (USA)
- SonicWALL, Inc. (USA)
- Sophos Ltd. (UK)
- Symantec Corporation (USA)
- Thales Group (France)
- Trianz (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Corporate Information Assets
Vulnerable as Ever
Growing Instances of IT Security Breaches
A Serious Cause for Concern
A Look at Common Security Threats for Enterprise Information Assets
Damages Caused by Security Breaches
Information Security
High on Priority List for Enterprises
Factors Affecting Implementation of Information Security Solutions by Enterprises Worldwide
Ranked in Order of Influence
Increased Use of Internet Drives Focus on Cyber Security
Key Statistical Findings
Key Focus Areas for Enterprises in Implementation of Cyber Security in their Premises: Ranked in Order of Relative Importance
Key Focus Areas for Information Security in Enterprises
Network Security
Keeping Security Threats at Bay
Enterprise Endpoint Security Gains Prominence
Content Security
Fast Gaining Prominence
Server Security Concerns Brings Focus on Server Security Solutions
Periods of Economic Slowdown Increases Information Security Risks
Magnifies the Business Case for Efficient Security Solutions
Impact of Economic Recession on Global Enterprises
Market Outlook
Developing Regions to Lend Traction to Information Security Services Market
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Rise in Magnitude of Cyber-Crime to Drive Adoption of Information Security Products & Services
Types of External IT Security Breaches in Organizations
Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence
Types of Internal IT Security Breaches in Organizations
Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence
Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Demand for Information Security Products & Services
APTs Emerge as a New Sophisticated Threat
Create Business Case for Information Security Services
Emergence of Fake QR Codes and TecTiles Drive Demand for Security Solutions & Services
Growing Use of Advanced Digital Platforms Make Enterprises Highly Vulnerable to Security Threats
Security Threats from Virtualization & Cloud Infrastructure Deployments to Drive Demand for Information Security Solutions
Growing Use of Internet Enabled Mobile Handsets Lends Traction to Information Security Market
Threat from Social Networking Sites Drives Demand for Information Security Solutions & Services
IP4 to IPv6 Transition to Boost Adoption of Information Security Solutions and Services
Regulatory Compliance Requirements Continue to Drive Demand for Information Security Solutions
Governments and Regulatory Authorities Continue to Implement Strict Privacy Regulations
Avoiding Unnecessary Costs
Key Rationale for Adoption of IT Security Solutions
Growing Commoditization of Security Products Brings Down Prices
Boosts Order Influx Rates
Small and Mid-Sized Businesses
A Lucrative Market Segment
3. REVIEW OF SELECT SERVICES AND END-USE MARKETS
Information Security Services
Key to IT Products & Solutions Industry
Dearth of Trained Staff and In-House Infrastructure to Boost Market Prospects for Information Security Services
Managed Security Services Continue to Gain Acceptance
Hosted Security Services: Growing in Demand
Financial Services
A Key End Use Market for Information Security Services
Major External & Internal Breaches in Financial Services Sector
Implementation of Information Security Policy
Industries Ranked by Level of Implementation
Advanced IT Security Solutions Gain Traction in Financial Sector
Regulatory Compliance: A High Priority for Financial Institutions
Need to Sustain Customer Trust
A Business Case for Information Security Solutions in the Financial Sector
Key Barriers in Information Security for Financial Services Sector
Telecommunication and IT
DOS Attacks Threaten Mobile Network Security
Drive Demand for Cyber Security Solutions in Telecom Industry
Overbilling Attack: A Business Case for Cyber Security Solutions in Telecom Industry
VPN to Make Telecommunication Networks More Safer
Opportunities for Wireless Network Security in Telecom Industry
Production Systems Also Adopt Information Security Services
IT Security Solutions and Services Find Increased Demand in Healthcare Sector
4. KEY ISSUES/CHALLENGES & THE WAY FORWARD
Major Restraints to Efficient Information Security in Enterprises Worldwide
Inadequate Budget
the Key Constraint
Lack of Alignment between Business Objectives and Security
External Threats More Recognized than Internal Threats
Most Organizations Continue to Remain Reactive Rather than Proactive
Growing Sophistication & Complexity of Security Threats
A Challenge to Reckon With for Information Security Solution Providers
Stealthier Infiltration Methods Pose Challenges for Information Security
Advanced Security Solutions
The Need of the Hour
Security Analytics to See Light in the Enterprise Security Sector
Big Data Analytics Set to Storm the Information Security Market
Artificial intelligence Gains Widespread Acceptance
Convergence Gains Strength
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Information Security Market
Highly Competitive
Convergence of Product Portfolio
A Key Competitive Ploy
What Does it Take to Survive in the Marketplace?
6. INFORMATION SECURITY SERVICES - AN OVERVIEW
7. PRODUCT & SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
Sophos Releases Latest Version of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solution
Sophos Mobile 7
HP Launches HP Sure Click Technology to Secure Businesses from Web-Based Security Threats
SonicWall Introduces SonicWall Email Security 9.0 with Capture Advanced Threat Protection
Trend Micro Launches 100 Gb Trend Micro TippingPoint NX Series Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention Systems
Sophos Releases Next-Generation Sophos XG Firewall to Strengthen Delivery of Enterprise-Grade Security
SonicWall Introduces New SonicWall SMA 1000 Series OS 12.0 to Enhance Security to Mobile Business Networks
Symantec Unveils Innovative Symantec Endpoint Protection 14 for Complete Endpoint Security
Dell Introduces Endpoint Data Security and Management Portfolio for Enhancing Interoperability in IT
Trend Micro Unveils XGen Endpoint Security
Trustwave Unveils Network of Federated Advanced Security Operations Centers (ASOCSs) for Managed Security Services
Sophos Introduces Next Generation of Endpoint Security Solution Sophos Intercept X for Exploit and Ransomware Attacks
Fujitsu Expands Biometric Palm Vein Authentication Products with PalmSecure-F Pro & Palm Vein Authentication Board
Forcepoint Introduces SureView Insider Threat to Identify and Stop Insider Threats
Check Point Unveils Two New Check Point 700 Series Security Appliances (770 & 790) for Small Businesses
Check Point Expands SandBlast Cloud Solution to Protect Cloud-Based Emails from Ransomware and APTs
Symantec Introduces Website Security Package
Encryption Everywhere
Entrust Datacard Enhances Entrust Cloud Capabilities to Simplify and Control Cloud-Based SSL Certificate Management Process
Symantec Unveils Symantec Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) to Detect & Remediate Advanced Threats across All Control Points
Dell Extends New End-to-End Security Solutions to Protect Customers from Myriad Security Threats
Symantec Introduces Symantec Secure One New Distributor Program to Support and Accelerate Security-Focused Partners Growth
Juniper Enhances Sky Advanced Threat Prevention & Junos Space Security Director and Unveils New SRX Series Services Gateways
Trustwave Introduces New Cloud-Based Trustwave Secure Mobility Platform for Mobile Devices Security
Sophos Launches Sophos Cloud Web Gateway for Advanced Web Protection from Latest Malware and Phishing Threats
Dell Releases Dell SonicWall TZ Wireless Firewall Series to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Wireless Performance and Security
Dell's New SonicWALL TZ Series Firewalls Deliver Enterprise- Class Security for Small & Large Distributed Enterprises
Clearswift Launches World's First Adaptive Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solution
Argon for Email
Sophos Unveils New Sophos Cloud Server Protection to Deliver Malware Protection, Host Intrusion Prevention & Web Security
HP Releases New Security Metrics Services
CA Technologies Launches New Mobility and API Solutions
Parsons Launches Enhanced Cybersecurity Product
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
F-Secure Takes Over Inverse Path
Symantec Completes Acquisition of LifeLock to Establish a Complete Consumer Digital Safety Platform
Sophos to Acquire Invincea to Add Advanced Machine Learning to Next-Generation Endpoint Security Portfolio
Forcepoint Acquires Skyfence Business from Imperva to Deliver Integrated Cybersecurity Systems and Solutions
RUAG Defence Acquires Clearswift to Provide High-Quality Specialized Cyber Security Solutions and Services
Fujitsu Finland Inks Agreement with Norsk Hydro to Deliver Cyber Security Solutions
LANDESK and HEAT Software Merge to Create Ivanti
Above Security and Hitachi Data Systems Enter into Partnership to Strengthen Cybercrime Security across North America
Clearswift and GeoLang Enter into Technology Partnership to Deliver Integrated Security Solution
Francisco Partners and Elliot Management Acquire Dell Software Group, and Announce Spin Out of SonicWall as an Independent Company
Proofpoint Inks Definitive Agreement to Takeover FireLayers, Extending Targeted Attack Protection to SaaS Applications from Advanced Malware
Qualys and NTT Security Enter into Strategic Partnership to Extend Continuous IT Security Solutions
Dimension Data and AIG Malaysia Insurance Sign MOU to Provide End-to-End Cyber Security Solutions
Dell Technologies Completes Acquisition of EMC Corporation
Intel and TPG Sign Definitive Agreement to Form McAfee
Guidance Software Enters into Global Technology and Services Partnership Agreement with Atos
NNG to Takeover Arilou Information Security Technologies
Ping Identity Completes Acquisition of UnboundID to Strengthen Customer Identity and Access Management Solutions
Symantec Acquires Blue Coat to Provide Integrated Cyber Security Solutions across Endpoints, Cloud & Infrastructure
Telefonica and Fortinet Sign Strategic Alliance Agreement to Deliver Integrated Managed Security Solutions
Fortinet to Acquire AccelOps
WatchGuard to Acquire Hexis HawkEye G Technology to Offer Value-Added Security from Network to Endpoint
Proofpoint Expands Relationship with LinkedIn for Social Media Security and Compliance
Vista Equity Partners to Take Over Ping Identity to Support Ping's Growth in Dynamic & Strategic Field of Identity Management
Trend Micro International to Acquire TippingPoint from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Symantec Collaborates with Rockwell Automation to Offer Comprehensive IoT Security Solutions
Entrust Datacard Completes Acquisition of Trend Micro's SSL Business Assets
F-Secure and TCL Collaborate to Extend Encryption and Online Privacy Protection to Android Users
Thales Acquires Vormetric to Accelerate Cybersecurity Strategy of the Group
Forcepoint Completes Acquisition of Stonesoft & Sidewinder from Intel Security
Sophos Takes Over SurfRight to Enhance Next Generation Network and Endpoint Security Protection Solutions
Blue Coat Systems Inks Worldwide Agreement with Dimension Data to Offer Global Managed Cloud Web Security Service
Singtel Acquires Trustwave to Expand Managed Security Services Worldwide
Sophos Takes Over Reflexion Networks to Add Cloud-Based Email Security to Sophos Cloud
Proofpoint Inks Definitive Agreement to Takeover Emerging Threats to Deliver Advanced Threat Intelligence, Detection & Response
FrontRange and Lumension to Merge and Create HEAT Software
AVG Technologies Acquires Norman Safeground to Expand in European SMB Market
Sophos Acquires Mojave Networks to Enhance Cloud, Mobile and Web Security Platform
Gemalto to Acquire SafeNet to Strengthen Identity and Access Management Business
Sophos Takes Over Cyberoam Technologies
9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 232 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 268)
- The United States (140)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (86)
- France (8)
- Germany (12)
- The United Kingdom (33)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (29)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)
- Middle East (3)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/64sh5v/global?w=5
