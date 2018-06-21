Global Information Security Services Markets 2016-2024: IP4 to IPv6 Transition to Boost Adoption of Information Security Solutions and Services

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Information Security Services in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:



Implementation Services

Consulting Services

Managed Security Services

Education & Training

Response Services

The report profiles 232 companies including many key and niche players such as:

CA Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( Israel )

) Cisco Systems Inc. ( USA )

) Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (UK)

Forcepoint ( USA )

) Fortinet, Inc. ( USA )

) F-Secure Corporation ( Finland )

) Fujitsu Limited ( Japan )

) Hewlett-Packard Company ( USA )

) IBM Corporation ( USA )

) Juniper Networks, Inc. ( USA )

) McAfee, Inc. ( USA )

) Optiv Security Inc. ( USA )

) Proofpoint, Inc. ( USA )

) SonicWALL, Inc. ( USA )

) Sophos Ltd. (UK)

Symantec Corporation ( USA )

) Thales Group ( France )

) Trianz ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Corporate Information Assets

Vulnerable as Ever

Growing Instances of IT Security Breaches

A Serious Cause for Concern

A Look at Common Security Threats for Enterprise Information Assets

Damages Caused by Security Breaches

Information Security

High on Priority List for Enterprises

Factors Affecting Implementation of Information Security Solutions by Enterprises Worldwide

Ranked in Order of Influence

Increased Use of Internet Drives Focus on Cyber Security

Key Statistical Findings

Key Focus Areas for Enterprises in Implementation of Cyber Security in their Premises: Ranked in Order of Relative Importance

Key Focus Areas for Information Security in Enterprises

Network Security

Keeping Security Threats at Bay

Enterprise Endpoint Security Gains Prominence

Content Security

Fast Gaining Prominence

Server Security Concerns Brings Focus on Server Security Solutions

Periods of Economic Slowdown Increases Information Security Risks

Magnifies the Business Case for Efficient Security Solutions

Impact of Economic Recession on Global Enterprises

Market Outlook

Developing Regions to Lend Traction to Information Security Services Market



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Rise in Magnitude of Cyber-Crime to Drive Adoption of Information Security Products & Services

Types of External IT Security Breaches in Organizations

Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence

Types of Internal IT Security Breaches in Organizations

Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence

Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Demand for Information Security Products & Services

APTs Emerge as a New Sophisticated Threat

Create Business Case for Information Security Services

Emergence of Fake QR Codes and TecTiles Drive Demand for Security Solutions & Services

Growing Use of Advanced Digital Platforms Make Enterprises Highly Vulnerable to Security Threats

Security Threats from Virtualization & Cloud Infrastructure Deployments to Drive Demand for Information Security Solutions

Growing Use of Internet Enabled Mobile Handsets Lends Traction to Information Security Market

Threat from Social Networking Sites Drives Demand for Information Security Solutions & Services

IP4 to IPv6 Transition to Boost Adoption of Information Security Solutions and Services

Regulatory Compliance Requirements Continue to Drive Demand for Information Security Solutions

Governments and Regulatory Authorities Continue to Implement Strict Privacy Regulations

Avoiding Unnecessary Costs

Key Rationale for Adoption of IT Security Solutions

Growing Commoditization of Security Products Brings Down Prices

Boosts Order Influx Rates

Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

A Lucrative Market Segment



3. REVIEW OF SELECT SERVICES AND END-USE MARKETS

Information Security Services

Key to IT Products & Solutions Industry

Dearth of Trained Staff and In-House Infrastructure to Boost Market Prospects for Information Security Services

Managed Security Services Continue to Gain Acceptance

Hosted Security Services: Growing in Demand

Financial Services

A Key End Use Market for Information Security Services

Major External & Internal Breaches in Financial Services Sector

Implementation of Information Security Policy

Industries Ranked by Level of Implementation

Advanced IT Security Solutions Gain Traction in Financial Sector

Regulatory Compliance: A High Priority for Financial Institutions

Need to Sustain Customer Trust

A Business Case for Information Security Solutions in the Financial Sector

Key Barriers in Information Security for Financial Services Sector

Telecommunication and IT

DOS Attacks Threaten Mobile Network Security

Drive Demand for Cyber Security Solutions in Telecom Industry

Overbilling Attack: A Business Case for Cyber Security Solutions in Telecom Industry

VPN to Make Telecommunication Networks More Safer

Opportunities for Wireless Network Security in Telecom Industry

Production Systems Also Adopt Information Security Services

IT Security Solutions and Services Find Increased Demand in Healthcare Sector



4. KEY ISSUES/CHALLENGES & THE WAY FORWARD

Major Restraints to Efficient Information Security in Enterprises Worldwide

Inadequate Budget

the Key Constraint

Lack of Alignment between Business Objectives and Security

External Threats More Recognized than Internal Threats

Most Organizations Continue to Remain Reactive Rather than Proactive

Growing Sophistication & Complexity of Security Threats

A Challenge to Reckon With for Information Security Solution Providers

Stealthier Infiltration Methods Pose Challenges for Information Security

Advanced Security Solutions

The Need of the Hour

Security Analytics to See Light in the Enterprise Security Sector

Big Data Analytics Set to Storm the Information Security Market

Artificial intelligence Gains Widespread Acceptance

Convergence Gains Strength



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Information Security Market

Highly Competitive

Convergence of Product Portfolio

A Key Competitive Ploy

What Does it Take to Survive in the Marketplace?



6. INFORMATION SECURITY SERVICES - AN OVERVIEW



7. PRODUCT & SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

Sophos Releases Latest Version of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solution

Sophos Mobile 7

HP Launches HP Sure Click Technology to Secure Businesses from Web-Based Security Threats

SonicWall Introduces SonicWall Email Security 9.0 with Capture Advanced Threat Protection

Trend Micro Launches 100 Gb Trend Micro TippingPoint NX Series Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention Systems

Sophos Releases Next-Generation Sophos XG Firewall to Strengthen Delivery of Enterprise-Grade Security

SonicWall Introduces New SonicWall SMA 1000 Series OS 12.0 to Enhance Security to Mobile Business Networks

Symantec Unveils Innovative Symantec Endpoint Protection 14 for Complete Endpoint Security

Dell Introduces Endpoint Data Security and Management Portfolio for Enhancing Interoperability in IT

Trend Micro Unveils XGen Endpoint Security

Trustwave Unveils Network of Federated Advanced Security Operations Centers (ASOCSs) for Managed Security Services

Sophos Introduces Next Generation of Endpoint Security Solution Sophos Intercept X for Exploit and Ransomware Attacks

Fujitsu Expands Biometric Palm Vein Authentication Products with PalmSecure-F Pro & Palm Vein Authentication Board

Forcepoint Introduces SureView Insider Threat to Identify and Stop Insider Threats

Check Point Unveils Two New Check Point 700 Series Security Appliances (770 & 790) for Small Businesses

Check Point Expands SandBlast Cloud Solution to Protect Cloud-Based Emails from Ransomware and APTs

Symantec Introduces Website Security Package

Encryption Everywhere

Entrust Datacard Enhances Entrust Cloud Capabilities to Simplify and Control Cloud-Based SSL Certificate Management Process

Symantec Unveils Symantec Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) to Detect & Remediate Advanced Threats across All Control Points

Dell Extends New End-to-End Security Solutions to Protect Customers from Myriad Security Threats

Symantec Introduces Symantec Secure One New Distributor Program to Support and Accelerate Security-Focused Partners Growth

Juniper Enhances Sky Advanced Threat Prevention & Junos Space Security Director and Unveils New SRX Series Services Gateways

Trustwave Introduces New Cloud-Based Trustwave Secure Mobility Platform for Mobile Devices Security

Sophos Launches Sophos Cloud Web Gateway for Advanced Web Protection from Latest Malware and Phishing Threats

Dell Releases Dell SonicWall TZ Wireless Firewall Series to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Wireless Performance and Security

Dell's New SonicWALL TZ Series Firewalls Deliver Enterprise- Class Security for Small & Large Distributed Enterprises

Clearswift Launches World's First Adaptive Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solution

Argon for Email

Sophos Unveils New Sophos Cloud Server Protection to Deliver Malware Protection, Host Intrusion Prevention & Web Security

HP Releases New Security Metrics Services

CA Technologies Launches New Mobility and API Solutions

Parsons Launches Enhanced Cybersecurity Product



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

F-Secure Takes Over Inverse Path

Symantec Completes Acquisition of LifeLock to Establish a Complete Consumer Digital Safety Platform

Sophos to Acquire Invincea to Add Advanced Machine Learning to Next-Generation Endpoint Security Portfolio

Forcepoint Acquires Skyfence Business from Imperva to Deliver Integrated Cybersecurity Systems and Solutions

RUAG Defence Acquires Clearswift to Provide High-Quality Specialized Cyber Security Solutions and Services

Fujitsu Finland Inks Agreement with Norsk Hydro to Deliver Cyber Security Solutions

LANDESK and HEAT Software Merge to Create Ivanti

Above Security and Hitachi Data Systems Enter into Partnership to Strengthen Cybercrime Security across North America

Clearswift and GeoLang Enter into Technology Partnership to Deliver Integrated Security Solution

Francisco Partners and Elliot Management Acquire Dell Software Group, and Announce Spin Out of SonicWall as an Independent Company

Proofpoint Inks Definitive Agreement to Takeover FireLayers, Extending Targeted Attack Protection to SaaS Applications from Advanced Malware

Qualys and NTT Security Enter into Strategic Partnership to Extend Continuous IT Security Solutions

Dimension Data and AIG Malaysia Insurance Sign MOU to Provide End-to-End Cyber Security Solutions

Dell Technologies Completes Acquisition of EMC Corporation

Intel and TPG Sign Definitive Agreement to Form McAfee

Guidance Software Enters into Global Technology and Services Partnership Agreement with Atos

NNG to Takeover Arilou Information Security Technologies

Ping Identity Completes Acquisition of UnboundID to Strengthen Customer Identity and Access Management Solutions

Symantec Acquires Blue Coat to Provide Integrated Cyber Security Solutions across Endpoints, Cloud & Infrastructure

Telefonica and Fortinet Sign Strategic Alliance Agreement to Deliver Integrated Managed Security Solutions

Fortinet to Acquire AccelOps

WatchGuard to Acquire Hexis HawkEye G Technology to Offer Value-Added Security from Network to Endpoint

Proofpoint Expands Relationship with LinkedIn for Social Media Security and Compliance

Vista Equity Partners to Take Over Ping Identity to Support Ping's Growth in Dynamic & Strategic Field of Identity Management

Trend Micro International to Acquire TippingPoint from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Symantec Collaborates with Rockwell Automation to Offer Comprehensive IoT Security Solutions

Entrust Datacard Completes Acquisition of Trend Micro's SSL Business Assets

F-Secure and TCL Collaborate to Extend Encryption and Online Privacy Protection to Android Users

Thales Acquires Vormetric to Accelerate Cybersecurity Strategy of the Group

Forcepoint Completes Acquisition of Stonesoft & Sidewinder from Intel Security

Sophos Takes Over SurfRight to Enhance Next Generation Network and Endpoint Security Protection Solutions

Blue Coat Systems Inks Worldwide Agreement with Dimension Data to Offer Global Managed Cloud Web Security Service

Singtel Acquires Trustwave to Expand Managed Security Services Worldwide

Sophos Takes Over Reflexion Networks to Add Cloud-Based Email Security to Sophos Cloud

Proofpoint Inks Definitive Agreement to Takeover Emerging Threats to Deliver Advanced Threat Intelligence, Detection & Response

FrontRange and Lumension to Merge and Create HEAT Software

AVG Technologies Acquires Norman Safeground to Expand in European SMB Market

Sophos Acquires Mojave Networks to Enhance Cloud, Mobile and Web Security Platform

Gemalto to Acquire SafeNet to Strengthen Identity and Access Management Business

Sophos Takes Over Cyberoam Technologies



9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



