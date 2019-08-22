Global Integrated Building Management Systems (Software, Services, Hardware) Market 2017-2019 & 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Integrated Building Management Systems - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market is growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.



Increasing energy savings and low cost among commercial end-users and degree of flexibility offered by integrated building management systems are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of switching from a traditional individual building management system is restraining the market growth. Moreover, the convergence of the Internet of things (IoT) and smart buildings are providing opportunities for market growth.



An integrated building management system is a master control system that networks all of the mechanical, electrical, IT, and security systems of a facility, unifying them into a single system so they can share information and work together seamlessly. Integrating all of the components into a single cohesive unit allows the various systems to share information so they can work more effectively. The end result of this interoperability is greater efficiency, lowered operating costs, and a more secure and responsive building environment.



Based on the type, the hardware segment has growing importance due to the increase in buildings and building management systems over individual building management systems and by replacing an unconnected system in existing buildings.



By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the increased adoption of advanced technology like power-line communications.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Software

5.3 Services

5.4 Hardware



6 Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market, By Management

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Security Management

6.3 Infrastructure Management

6.4 Facility Management

6.5 Energy Management

6.6 Emergency Management



7 Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Standards and Data Distribution

7.3 Security and Access Controls

7.4 Outdoor Controls

7.5 Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Controls

7.6 General Lighting Controls

7.7 Entertainment Controls

7.8 Communication Protocols



8 Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential and Retail

8.3 Religious Centers

8.4 Office Space

8.5 Manufacturing Buildings

8.6 Life Science

8.7 Hospitality

8.8 Government Buildings

8.9 Educational Centers

8.10 Commercial Buildings



9 Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 United Technologies

11.2 Siemens

11.3 Schneider Electric

11.4 Phoenix Energy Technologies

11.5 Oberix

11.6 MS Group

11.7 Johnson Controls

11.8 Jardine Engineering Corporation

11.9 Honeywell

11.10 Demont Engineering

11.11 Cisco

11.12 BuildingLogiX

11.13 Building IQ

11.14 Bosch Security

11.15 Bajaj Electricals

11.16 Avanceon

11.17 AllGreenEcotech

11.18 Alerton



