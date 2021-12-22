Global Interventional Oncology Market Forecasts to 2026: Compound Annual Growth of 7% Forecast During 2021-2026, Reaching $3.1 Billion by 2026

Dec 22, 2021, 11:30 ET
IO is an emerging subspecialty of interventional radiography that "uses image-guided procedures to enhance cancer care," according to a recent paper published in The Oncologist. IO has evolved over the past decade as imaging capabilities have improved and new procedures have been developed. And now, with the most advanced imaging, it is possible to use minimally invasive techniques to treat tumors. Its role in cancer treatment has been steadily growing in importance; as that same study says, "interventional oncology can now be considered the fourth pillar of modern oncology care" (the other three being medical, surgical, and radiation).
Progress in IO has been made possible by advances in cross-sectional imaging modalities: ultrasound, magnetic resonance (MR), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET). As interventional radiology has made technical advances, IO has leveraged them to allow physicians to provide precision cancer treatment. IO has also developed in recent years as medical oncology shifts toward more patient-centered and individualized treatment approaches. It leverages imaging to precisely plan treatment, guide the procedure, target the tumor, and assess treatment outcomes.
IO is focused on three main areas of cancer intervention: diagnosis, therapy, and symptom palliation. In all cases, one major benefit is a localized effect on the tumor or a single organ in the body with minimal systemic side effects.
In this report, the global market is segmented by product type, application, end-user and region.
- The global interventional oncology market should reach $3.1 billion by 2026 from $2.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The embolization devices segment of the global interventional oncology market is expected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2021 to $1.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The ablation devices segment of the global interventional oncology devices market is expected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2021 to $2.3 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
Report Scope
The current report highlights the current and future market potential of IO along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technology, and the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the market. The report also offers market projections to 2026 and market rankings for key players. The report discusses the IO market by type of products, end-user and application.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America consists of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe consists of Germany, the U.K., France, and the Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific consists of China, India, Japan and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the base year, 2020 and forecasts for 2026.
The Report Includes
- 55 data tables and 12 additional tables
- A brief overview of the global market for interventional oncology (IO) as a technology-driven specialty towards cancer intervention
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the global interventional oncology market size, and corresponding market share analysis by product, application, end-user and geographic region
- Highlights the current market potential of interventional oncology future directions of the market
- Detailed review of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advancement, and drivers, restraints, opportunity and trends in market growth
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, China, Japan and India
- Competitive landscape of the major players operating within global interventional oncology market, and their global rankings and company share analysis
- Profile descriptions of the leading vendor companies, including Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), Boston Scientific Corp., HealthTronics Inc. and Terumo Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Medical Device Regulations
- Medical Device Definition and Classification
- Regulations
- U.S.
- Europe
- Interventional Oncology Devices
Chapter 4 Interventional Oncology: Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunity
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Outbreak
- Symptoms of COVID-19
- Progression of COVID-19
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
- Spread of Disease
- Current Status and Impact on Medtech
- Elective and Noncritical Procedures
- Shift in Manufacturing
- Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials, and Product Launches
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Medical Tourism
- Interventional Oncology
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Cancer
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Embolization Devices
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Ablation Devices
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User
- Hospitals
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cook Medical Inc.
- Healthtronics Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic Plc
- Terumo Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i0ay4e
