Global Interventional Oncology Market Forecasts to 2026: Compound Annual Growth of 7% Forecast During 2021-2026, Reaching $3.1 Billion by 2026

IO is an emerging subspecialty of interventional radiography that "uses image-guided procedures to enhance cancer care," according to a recent paper published in The Oncologist. IO has evolved over the past decade as imaging capabilities have improved and new procedures have been developed. And now, with the most advanced imaging, it is possible to use minimally invasive techniques to treat tumors. Its role in cancer treatment has been steadily growing in importance; as that same study says, "interventional oncology can now be considered the fourth pillar of modern oncology care" (the other three being medical, surgical, and radiation).

Progress in IO has been made possible by advances in cross-sectional imaging modalities: ultrasound, magnetic resonance (MR), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET). As interventional radiology has made technical advances, IO has leveraged them to allow physicians to provide precision cancer treatment. IO has also developed in recent years as medical oncology shifts toward more patient-centered and individualized treatment approaches. It leverages imaging to precisely plan treatment, guide the procedure, target the tumor, and assess treatment outcomes.

IO is focused on three main areas of cancer intervention: diagnosis, therapy, and symptom palliation. In all cases, one major benefit is a localized effect on the tumor or a single organ in the body with minimal systemic side effects.

In this report, the global market is segmented by product type, application, end-user and region.

The global interventional oncology market should reach $3.1 billion by 2026 from $2.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

by 2026 from in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The embolization devices segment of the global interventional oncology market is expected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2021 to $1.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

in 2021 to in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The ablation devices segment of the global interventional oncology devices market is expected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2021 to $2.3 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Report Scope

The current report highlights the current and future market potential of IO along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technology, and the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the market. The report also offers market projections to 2026 and market rankings for key players. The report discusses the IO market by type of products, end-user and application.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America consists of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe consists of Germany, the U.K., France, and the Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific consists of China, India, Japan and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the base year, 2020 and forecasts for 2026.

