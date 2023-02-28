Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Strategic Markets Report 2023-2030: Nasal Drug Delivery Offers New Opportunities for Drug Developers as Patent Cliffs Usher in Dusk of Blockbuster Era

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intranasal Drug Delivery: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Market to Reach $92.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Intranasal Drug Delivery estimated at US$55.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Liquid Delivery Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$38 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Powder Delivery Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Intranasal Drug Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.3 Billion by the year 2030.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 459 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $55.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $92.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

Promising Intranasal Vaccines to Nip COVID-19 Virus at Point of Entry

Rapid Progress despite Roadblocks

Nasal Sprays for Protection against COVID-19 Infection

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Intranasal Drug Delivery: A Prelude

Leading Indications and APIs Amenable to Nasal Drug Delivery

Regional Market Analysis

Why Nasal Application is Garnering Notable Attention for Drug Delivery

Limitations of Intranasal Drug Delivery

Overview of the Traditional Drug Administration Routes, Molecular Weight Capabilities, and Dosage Range

Drug Delivery Pathways Related to the Nasal Cavity

Systemic delivery and Local Delivery Routes

Differences between Systemic Delivery and Local Effects

Challenges Involved In Formulating Nasal Drugs

Intranasal Cavity: An Attractive Drug Delivery Route to Cross the Blood Brain Barrier

Nose-to-Brain Drug Delivery: An Evolving Area of Interest

Factors Inhibiting Nose-to-Brain Transportation of Drugs

Bioavailability: An Important Facet of Intranasal Drug Delivery

Traditional Vs. Advanced Intranasal Drug Formulation Types

Type of Nasal Delivery Vehicles with Select Therapeutic Agents and Area of Application

Select FDA-Approved Nasal Products Compound (Trade Name) Indication Dosage Form Year

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Prevalence of COPD Drives Opportunities

Global Prevalence of COPD: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by Age Group

Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies Vie to Develop New Intranasal Therapeutics for Allergic Rhinitis Patients

Prevalence Percentage of COPD, Asthma, and Allergic Rhinitis for Select Countries

The US - FDA Approved Intranasal Corticosteroids (INAC) and Intranasal Antihistamines (INAH) for Treating Allergic Rhinitis

The US - FDA Approved Nasal Spray Medication Types (excluding INAC & INAH) for Allergic Rhinitis Treatment

Intranasal Corticosteroids : A Potential Treatment for Debilitating Chronic Rhinosinusitis Disease

Select Intranasal Corticosteroid Brands for Adult and Pediatric Usage

Manufacturers Focus on Improved Nasal Delivery Platforms

Controlled Release Technology is the Buzz Word

Research on Nanocarrier-Based Intranasal Drug Delivery Systems Picks Up Pace

Potential Role in Treatment and Management of Coronavirus Infection

Self-Administration of Drugs Brings Intranasal Drug Delivery into the Spotlight

Nasal Drug Delivery Offers New Opportunities for Drug Developers as Patent Cliffs Usher in Dusk of Blockbuster Era

Top Nasal Inhalers, Sprays, and Drops Brands in the US (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Used in Formulations for Nasal Drug Delivery with Related Indications

Increasing R&D Unlocks New Therapeutic Areas for Nasal Drug Delivery

Intranasal Therapeutics Delivery: A High Potential Method for Treating CNS Diseases

Researchers Develop Nasal Spray Treatment for Parkinson's Disease

Future Opportunities in CNS Space

Intranasal Delivery of Stem Cells: A Primary Strategy for Treatment of CNS Disorders

Intranasal Delivery of Stem Cells: Limitations

Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson's Disease Across Select Countries

Intranasal Delivery of Peptide-Based Pharmaceuticals

Select Protein, Peptide & Non-Peptide Drugs Available as Nasal Spray Solutions in the Marketplace

Select List of Nasal Biologics Available in the Market

Benefits of Bi-Directional Nasal Drug Delivery

Rise in Interest in Preservative-free Nasal Spray Formulations

Burgeoning Geriatric Populace Spurs Growing Demand for Intranasal Drug Therapies

Appendix: List of Select Intranasal Drugs in Phase III Clinical Trials

List of Select Intranasal Drugs for Pain Management in Phase III Clinical Trials

Select Intranasal Drugs for Cancer in Phase III Clinical Trials

Select Intranasal Drugs for Diabetes in Phase III Clinical Trials

Select Intranasal Drugs for Nasal Polyps in Phase III Clinical Trials

Select Intranasal Drugs for Depression in Phase III Clinical Trials

Select Intranasal Drugs for Chronic Sinusitis in Phase III Clinical Trials

Select Intranasal Drugs for Migraine in Phase III Clinical Trials

Intranasal Drugs for Allergic Rhinitis in Phase III Clinical Trials

Select Intranasal Drugs for Diabetes Mellitus in Phase III Clinical Trials

Select Intranasal Drugs for Covid-19 in Phase III Clinical Trials

Select Intranasal Drugs for Covid-19 in Phase III Clinical Trials

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 77 Featured)

AptarGroup, Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Nemera

Novartis AG

OptiNose US Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5accv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets