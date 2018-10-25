Global IO-Link (IO-Link Masters and IO-Link Devices) Market to 2023

DUBLIN, Oct 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "IO-Link Market by Component (IO-Link Masters and IO-Link Devices), Application (Machine Tool, Handling & Assembly Automation, Packaging, Intralogistics), Industry (Discrete, Hybrid, and Process), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IO-Link market is expected to reach USD 12.20 billion by 2023 from USD 2.87 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 33.56%

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the ability of IO-Link to support several higher level Fieldbus and Ethernet communication protocols, and high focus on increasing energy efficiency, optimizing resources and reducing production costs.

This report covers the IO-Link market segmented on the basis of component, application, industry, and geography. Among all applications, handling and assembly automation is expected to continue to account for the largest size of the IO-Link market during the forecast period. Discrete industries, such as automotive, metals & mining, and semiconductor, are expected to witness the impressive growth in the adoption of the IO-Link standard for factory automation.

The IO-Link market for discrete industries is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2018 to 2023owing to the recent surge in the adoption of Ethernet communication protocol as a higher level communication protocol in automotive, medical devices, and semiconductor and electronics industries. Due to the high cost and design complexity, the Ethernet communication protocol is not suitable for field level (sensor and actuator level) communication applications wherein a large number of sensors and actuators are used. This limitation of Ethernet has provided new growth opportunity to IO-Link to adopt as a field-level communication protocol in recent years.

Europe is likely to continue to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in technologies, stringent regulatory policies, strong government support, along with the significant presence of key industry players, are a few major factors driving the IO-Link market growth in Europe. Germany is expected to continue to hold a major share of the European market owing to the high concentration of German players in the IO-Link market. Germany is also a major hub for discrete manufacturing industries, which also contributes to the growth of the IO-Link market

Lack of standardization and limitation of IO-Link in high-speed or motion control applications are restraining market growth. IO-Link is advantageous for an array of industrial applications. However, in industries wherein motion control plays a vital role in their overall automation strategy, the existing Fieldbus or Ethernet communication protocol is more suitable than IO-Link. The other factor that hinders the IO-Link market growth is the high response time and large size of the process data, especially in industries where motion control automation is a vital consideration. With a high response time of about 2.3 ms, IO-Link is not fast enough for motion control applications.

Siemens (Germany), Balluff (Germany), Ifm electronic (Germany), SICK (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), Festo (Germany) Omron (Japan), Banner Engineering (US), Hans Turck (Germany), Pepperl & Fuchs (Germany), and Datalogic (Italy) are a few major players in the IO-Link market.

Initiatives of governments across the world toward the adoption of industrial automation drive the IO-Link market growth

Machine Tool

A machine tool is equipped with multiple sensors for detecting level, pressure, proximity, and temperature parameters, among others. IO-Link capable sensors in machine tools can easily be identified through their vendor and device ID. The use of IO-Link offers fast initial startup of the machine. It also minimizes the downtime by offering simplified sensor replacement when the fault has been detected. Moreover, even when sensors are replaced, there is no need for additional documentation and worry about setting sensor parameters as these settings are already saved in IO-Link masters/modules.

Handling and Assembly Automation

IO-Link being the serial communication standard and capable of connecting valves and RFID read heads is gaining traction in the market for the smooth operation of handling and assembly systems. The use of IO-Link in process and assembly automation simplifies the connection of valves, RFID read heads, and sensors nodes. The ability of IO-Link to replace the parallel wiring with serial wiring makes IO-Link less complicated in handling and assembly automation systems.Packaging

The increased focus by many manufacturing industries to ensure greater operating safety and efficiency, as well as reduce errors and improve working conditions, has aided the adoption of packaging automation solutions in industries. IO-Link offers seamless connectivity between the sensor and the controller used in the packaging automation solution. IO-Link capable color sensors and photoelectric sensors communicate the real-time data in the packaging system to the controller. Moreover, sensor parameters can be logged during the production process. IO-Link facilitates machine and process validation down to the lowest automation level.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in IO-Link Market

4.2 IO-Link Master Market, By Interface (USD Million)

4.3 IO-Link Device Market, By Type (USD Million)

4.4 IO-Link Market, By Application (Million Units)

4.5 IO-Link Market, By Industry Type (Million Units)

4.6 IO-Link Market in APAC, By Application and Country (Million Units)

4.7 IO-Link Market, By Geography (Million Units)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Initiatives of Governments Across the World Toward the Adoption of Industrial Automation

5.1.1.2 High Focus on Increasing Energy Efficiency, Optimizing Resources, and Reducing Production Costs

5.1.1.3 Rise of Digital Industrial Technology Industry 4.0

5.1.1.4 Ability of IO-Link to Support Several Higher Level Fieldbus and Ethernet Communication Protocols

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Lack of Standardization

5.1.2.2 Limitation of IO-Link in High-Speed Or Motion Control Applications

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Release of IO-Link Safety Specification in 2017

5.1.3.2 Availability of Cloud Interface in IO-Link

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Threats Related to Cybersecurity

5.1.4.2 Lack of Interoperability Between Information Technology (It) and Operational Technology (Ot)



6 Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 IO-Link Masters

6.2.1 Device-Mounted IO-Link Masters to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Their Easier Deployment and A Shorter Distance From Devices

6.3 IO-Link Devices

6.3.1 IO-Link-An Easier Diagnostic Solution With Simple and Standardized Wiring Reduces Downtime and Makes Industrial Automation More Efficient

6.3.2 Sensor Nodes

6.3.3 Modules

6.3.4 Actuators

6.3.5 RFID Read Heads and Others



7 Market, By Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Process Industries

7.2.1 Growing Need to Deliver Effective Products at Competitive Prices Encouraging Process Industries to Adopt IO-Link Technology

7.2.2 Oil & Gas

7.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Automation in Oil & Gas Industry to Facilitate Adoption of IO-Link Technology

7.2.3 Chemicals

7.2.3.1 Growing Need for Remote Diagnostics of the Sensor Node and Actuators Facilitates IO-Link Adoption in the Chemical Industry

7.2.4 Energy & Power

7.2.4.1 Rising Adoption of Industry 4.0 in the Energy & Power Industry Acts as A Catalyst for IO-Link Market Growth

7.3 Discrete Industries

7.3.1 Rising Focus on Improving Product Quality and Reducing Operational Costs Propels IO-Link Market Growth in Discrete Industries

7.3.2 Automotive

7.3.2.1 Intense Competition in the Automotive Industry Surging the Demand for IO-Link to Streamline Production Processes

7.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

7.3.3.1 Essentiality of Cost Optimization Through Automation and Industry 4.0 to Surge the Demand for IO-Link Technology

7.3.4 Semiconductor & Electronics

7.3.4.1 Shift Toward Fieldbus to Ethernet Communication Protocol in the Semiconductor Industry to Propel the IO-Link Market Growth

7.3.5 Machine Manufacturing

7.3.5.1 Focusing on Adopting IO-Link to Analyze Machine Condition and Avoid Unplanned Downtime

7.3.6 Packaging

7.3.6.1 Advanced Packaging Technology to Boost IO-Link for Automation

7.4 Hybrid Industries

7.4.1 Pharmaceuticals

7.4.1.1 Adoption of IO-Link to Make Manufacturing Processes Safe, Consistent, and Efficient

7.4.2 Metals & Mining

7.4.2.1 Use of IO-Link for Improving Safety, Increasing Production, and Reducing Operating Costs in Metals & Mining Industry

7.4.3 Food & Beverages

7.4.3.1 Stringent Regulations Related to Food Quality and Safety Drive the Demand for IO-Link Technology

7.4.4 Cement and Glass

7.4.4.1 Emphasis of Manufacturers on Reducing Energy Consumption and Carbon Footprint Expected to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for IO-Link Technology Providers



8 Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Machine Tool

8.2.1 Use of IO-Link for Easy Detection of Vendors and Device Id as Well as Configuration of Machine Tools

8.3 Handling and Assembly Automation

8.3.1 Increased Need to Run Multiple Products in Assembly Automation Lead to IO-Link Adoption

8.4 Intralogistics

8.4.1 Utilization of IO-Link for Fast and Efficient Communication in Intralogistics

8.5 Packaging

8.5.1 High Demand for Automated Packaging Solutions Leads to Adoption of IO-Link Technology



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Growing Penetration of Industry 4.0 Driving the Growth of the North American IO-Link Market

9.2.2 US

9.2.2.1 Large Base of Discrete Industries in the US Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunity for IO-Link Market

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.3.1 Growth in Manufacturing Sector in Canada to Drive Adoption

of IO-Link 82

9.2.4 Mexico

9.2.4.1 Continuous Developments in Metal & Mining Industry to Boost the Demand for IO-Link in Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany Accounted for the Largest Share of the European IO-Link Market in 2017

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Growing Adoption of Industrial Ethernet Technology By Automotive Industry in Germany is Expected to Boost the Demand for IO-Link During the Forecast Period.

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Increased Adoption of IO-Link By Manufacturers in the UK for Delivering Cost-Efficient Products

9.3.4 France

9.3.4.1 Strong Commitment of French Government for Adopting Advanced Manufacturing Processes Expected to Drive IO-Link

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.5.1 Use of IO-Link to Facilitate Communication in Connected Devices in Automotive Industry in Italy

9.3.6 Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

9.4.1 Rise of Industry 4.0 in Japan and China Resulting in Growing Adoption of IO-Link in Asia Pacific

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Growing Automation in Automotive and Semiconductor Industry in China to Drive IO-Link Market During the Forecast Period

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 High Degree of Industrial Automation in Japan Propelling IO-Link Market Growth

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 Growing Automotive Sector in South Korea to Boost IO-Link Market Growth in Near Future

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.5.1 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

9.5.1.1 Growing Automation in Middle Eastern Oil & Gas Industry to Propel the Demand for IO-Link in Coming Years

9.5.2 South America

9.5.2.1 Brazil to Account for the Largest Share of South American IO-Link Market During 2018-2025



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations



11 Company Profiles



Aventics

Balluff

Banner Engineering

Baumer

Beckhoff Automation

Belden

Bernecker + Rainer

Bosch Rexforth

Comtrol

Datalogic

Festo

Ifm Electronic

Omron

Pepperl+Fuchs

Rockwell Automation

SICK

Siemens

Turck

Weidmuller

Wenglor Sensoric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6tpp5s/global_iolink?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

